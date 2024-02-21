Report: The DFL Investment Deal is Off!

After several weeks of protest throughout the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, the DFL’s plan for outside investment has fallen through. For those who prefer to watch the Bundesliga for sport rather than backroom business deals, the DFL’s investor plan can be explained as follows:

On December 11, 2023, the company that runs the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, the Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL), voted in favor of a plan that saw the league sell 8% of licensing revenue from all commercial rights for 20 years to an outside investor. That lump sum would be used to improve the league with 40% going towards digitalization, 45% going to improve the infrastructure of the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga teams, and 15% being split amongst the clubs for their use. The investment was expected to see a sum of around 1 billion USD be given to the leagues. La Liga completed a similar deal in 2021 but for a substantially longer period, 50 years.

The DFL put in measures to protect the Bundesliga including buy-back options, a shorter period when compared to La Liga’s deal, and provisions that maintain any investor will not have voting power in DFL meetings. These provisions got the divisive deal passed by the exact majority (24 of 36 clubs) needed to pass it. It is important to note, however, that no deal with an investor was ever reached. The vote on December 11 enabled the DFL to sell 8% of revenue to an investor but first they had to find one. It turns out they never would.

Almost immediately after the vote passed, it was met with outrage. 2. Bundesliga club Hannover 96 launched an investigation as to why their representative, Managing Director Martin Kind, voted yes despite instructions from the club to vote against the deal. When league play began on January 12, fan groups protested that any potential deal would further erode the Bundesliga’s well-established 50+1 rule that requires Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs to be majority-owned by local members rather than outside investors. The 50+1 rule has been challenged in recent years by teams like RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim but those were individual teams. The DFL investment plan was seen as a way to transfer a portion of Bundesliga ownership, albeit temporarily, to an outside investor and bypass the 50+1 rule.

Fan protests, which featured banners, demands for a revote, hailstorms of tennis balls, match delays, RC Cars, and even bike locks being attached to goals, were how ultra groups protested the potential deal. Dortmund’s last game against Wolfsburg saw both fans delay the game to the point of 19 minutes of stoppage time added on. As it turns out, these protests were a success.

Today, the DFL announced that “The viability of a successful conclusion of an agreement in terms of financing the 36 clubs can no longer be guaranteed” and the organization exercised a provision in the plan that halted its advancement. The deal is dead.

It is self-evident that fan protests and the negative publicity associated with any deal caused the DFL to end its pursuit of an outside investor. This further highlights the importance of fans in soccer, especially in German soccer where the 50+1 rule is gospel. It is also important to note that it is not clear if the investment plan died because the DFL opted to stop pursuing one or if the remaining investor, CVC Capital Partners, withdrew from the negotiating table. Regardless, fans of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga will be happy.

