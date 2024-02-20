Post Match Reactions: Dortmund Tie 1-1 in Eindhoven

It ends 1-1 in Eindhoven. Some will probably feel like Dortmund could’ve gotten more from this game—others will probably be content with the end result. Peter Bosz and his team have been downright unstoppable in the Eredivisie this season, which left a lot of people feeling anxious before Tuesday’s match. The first half was extremely intense with challenges flying left and right, and PSV kept up an absolute insane press throughout the first 45 minutes—A Peter Bosz trademark. In the end, I think a draw is a fair result. The penalty for PSV was somewhat soft, but on the other hand, both Malik Tillman and Johan Bakayoko had some great opportunities to put PSV in front. Malen’s goal was also somewhat fortunate, and BVB really didn’t create much aside from that.

Here are my observations from tonight’s 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven:

A 1-1 draw against this side is fine

I’m not too mad about it, and I’m not too happy either. On the day, Dortmund should always be able to beat a side like PSV Eindhoven, but Peter Bosz’s side has been putting up very scary numbers in the Dutch league this season. 22 games played, 20 games won, two games drawn. 70 goals scored and only 10 conceded. PSV are essentially doing a Bayer Leverkusen in the Eredivisie, and when a team’s flying high like that, they can beat anyone. I think Dortmund did alright in terms of limiting PSV’s chances, but I also think that Peter Bosz will be feeling a bit disappointed, as BVB also allowed quite a bit of space, which wasn’t really utilized well due to bad decision making. We can discuss whether Terzic should have opted for a more offensive approach in the game’s final 10 minutes, but I personally think a 1-1 draw against a side in this kind of form is totally fine when Dortmund didn’t exactly have a great game.

A heroic defensive display

I think every player in our backline did a very good job today. Schlotti had an absolute braindead tackle, and Maatsen did give the ball away in a very dangerous area, but off the ball, our defense was brilliant. Every player fought with their nails, and Hummels, who has been sidelined for some time now, presented himself very well. It’s clear to see that our play out from the back has become a bit better. It’s still not quite good enough, but at least there is a bit of progression to spot. The only problem is, that we still have a very hard time playing through the second line, and that was evident today as well. Most of Dortmund’s half chances were once again created from turnovers and not from creating chances in progression. I personally think that this has been, and still is, Dortmund’s biggest issue under Edin Terzic. I just hope that assistant coach Sahin has the tools to fix the problem.

Let’s talk about that rather unfortunate penalty

I debated quite a bit with myself whether to include this, but I guess the game was devoid of any other notable events, so it will have to do. I think we can all agree that this wasn’t really a penalty. I personally don’t think calls like these are treated optimally, as I think this is the exact time you should use VAR to deem whether there’s a penalty or not. According to the rules, as soon as the referee has pointed to the spot, it has to be a clear and obvious mistake in order to be overturned by VAR, and this means, that the referee gets the benefit of the doubt in these situations like these. I totally understand why the penalty was given. I just don’t agree with it. We move on.

Other Observations

Alex Meyer looked assured out there today. Good to see from our second keeper!

Sabitzer had a great game today. He was best in possession, but also had some very good actions off the ball.

PSV totally nullified Füllkrug and rendered him harmless until the 82nd minute where he was subbed off.

