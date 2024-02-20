MOTM Poll: BVB Hold PSV to 1-1 Draw in Champions League Round of 16

The Champions League has, somewhat unexpectedly, been Borussia Dortmund’s safe haven throughout this season, so after a pretty lifeless 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg at the weekend, BVB’s Round of 16 Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven was much needed. Unfortunately, Dortmund’s performance wasn’t significantly better than their efforts on Saturday, and the result was exactly the same.

BVB started pretty brightly and had a slight edge over PSV in the first half-hour. Donyell Malen gave BVB the lead 25 minutes into the game, scoring from a pretty difficult angle (though he was helped by a deflection), but for the remainder of the first half, Dortmund were kept busy defending the lead.

PSV continued to be the team pushing the pace of the game in the second half, and just ten minutes after the break they were awarded a soft penalty after Hummels went to ground to make a tackle on Malik Tillman and made minimal contact with the ball. I thought it was probably the wrong call by the referee, but it was one of those decisions that could go either way, so I’m not particularly mad about it. Unfortunately, it was the chance PSV needed to get back in the game, and Luuk de Jong leveled things up. PSV were the better side after their equalizer, but neither team really shone.

It was a relatively close game but BVB were possibly a little fortunate to come away with the draw. That draw should give Dortmund plenty of hope going into the second leg of the tie in three weeks.

Here are the nominations for Man of the Match in BVB’s 1-1 draw with PSV:

Donyell Malen

Donyell Malen continued his recent good form by scoring against his old club, but he was pretty lively throughout the game too. He was Dortmund’s biggest threat in front of goal, contributing just over 60% of BVB’s total shots, and he was one of the main outlets for ball progression too. He tailed off in the second half, but he was still BVB’s best offensive player.

Marco Reus

BVB’s offense flowed through Marco Reus in the hour he was on the pitch. His performance won’t grab any headlines, but I think he was involved in the majority of BVB’s best moments.

Mats Hummels

If not for the penalty he conceded, I think Mats Hummels’ nomination would be a no-brainer. He was dominant defensively and composed in possession. He found a way to be involved in almost every defensive sequence for BVB, and unfortunately, that was to his detriment in one instance.

Whether or not you agree with this nomination, and whether or not you think he should get the nod for Man of the Match, likely comes down to how you feel about the penalty. Should Hummels have stayed on his feet? Or was he unlucky (or robbed) when he gave up the penalty? I lean slightly towards the latter, but I’m not 100% certain.

Marcel Sabitzer

Sabitzer didn’t put in a dazzling performance, but he was still one of BVB’s best players. He was involved throughout the game and provided the assist for Malen’s goal.