Match Ratings: Borussia Dortmund Draw in Wolfsburg

A visit to struggling Wolfsburg was just what the doctor ordered for BVB, who were looking to build on a growing run of form and some decent football in their recent matches. Unfortunately, BVB took those pills from the doctor and flushed ‘em right down the drain. Instead of building momentum ahead of a massive UCL tie, BVB opted to bring the equivalent heat of a freeze-pop to this match, putting up an abject display to slump into a 1-1 draw. The whole of the squad looked off the pace, and Wolfsburg deserved what they worked for, if not a little bit more.

Starting XI

Gregor Kobel

Paul: 6

Zac: 6

Kobel had an outstanding match for all but one moment, when he did not properly clear a corner. Kobel should not shoulder all the blame for this blunder, but a keeper who makes a habit of putting up perfect performances has to take a hit for this one.

Joey: 6

Ian Maatsen

Paul: 6

Maatsen helped move the ball up the pitch but this was his weakest performance in the final third since joining BVB. He was still heavily involved in the game when Dortmund were in possession, and he was solid in defense too.

Zac: 5

This may be an unpopular opinion, but I thought Maatsen was a bit all over the place against Wolfsburg. He defended well, but his positioning off the ball was a little errant, and he struggled to influence ball progression like he has in previous matches.

Joey: 6

Maatsen’s defending is impressive but he struggled in progression. His passing in the final third was atrocious, leading to far too many turnovers from promising positions.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Paul: 6

Zac: 6

Joey: 6

Schlotti had a pretty good match, but fell asleep with Süle when it mattered most.

Niklas Süle

Paul: 6

Zac: 6

Joey: 5

Süle’s passing was impressive, but he ran out of position too frequently. Süle also failed to win any aerial duals, which should be easy for someone of his height.

Julian Ryerson

Paul: 6

Zac: 6

He works so hard, I really can’t criticize him.

Joey: 5

Ryerson is a workhorse but he failed to impact this game like he usually does. He was strong on recoveries, but gave the ball away too frequently in the build-up.

Emre Can

Paul: 4

Zac: 3

I thought Can was dreadful in this match. His passing was erratic, he put other players in difficult positions, and was spending way too much time on the ball doing anything but the basics. At least he did some defending, or we likely would have lost.

Joey: 5

Marcel Sabitzer

Paul: 7

Sabitzer was much busier than any other Dortmund player on the offensive end. It wasn’t an electric performance, but he deserves credit for pushing things when others were not.

Zac: 7

One of the few BVB players who went to Wolfsburg with some ferocity. Sabi deserved a goal for several strong efforts, and he gets bonus points for demanding to take a free kick late in the game. That’s the kind of confidence we need.

Joey: 7

Easily Dortmund’s most creative player of the match.

Julian Brandt

Paul: 4

I thought Brandt was pretty woeful on Saturday. Perhaps he is still recovering from his illness, or is just lacking match fitness.

Zac: 5

After such a serious illness, Brandt does deserve a little bit of patience. Still, he needs to get back to full fitness on the training ground, not on away days. Brandt seems off the pace, especially if he is to be played on the wings.

Joey: 5

I was surprised to see Brandt play a full ninety minutes. I think he’ll need a couple of matches to find his peak again.

Jadon Sancho

Paul: 6

Sancho provided very little threat in and around the final third, but he did contribute a ton of much needed ball progression.

Zac: 5

Provided very little from the wings, other than a few unsuccessful link ups and take-ons. The whole of the attack just seemed to be playing without a plan.

Joey: 5

I was disappointed by Sancho. He’s very good at one-on-one dribbles into the box, but his subsequent passes don't find any teammate.

Marco Reus

Paul: 5

Zac: 5

Joey: 6

Niclas Füllkrug

Paul: 6

Füllkrug was about as listless as the rest of Dortmund’s offense, but he deserves a little more credit for at least making the most of his one shot.

Zac: 6

It’s tough to rate Füllkrug in this match, because he scored the only goal and was a victim of the team play for the remainder of the match. Fülle had terrible pass completion, but that was mostly down to a lack of options and receiving the ball behind him or in the air. Still, he faded out of the game after his goal.

Joey: 6

Did well to position himself for the goal, forcing it in off his shin/thigh, but Fülle struggled for the remainder of the match.

Substitutes

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Paul: 7

Bynoe-Gittens was very lively when he came on, and made more of the 20 minutes he was on the pitch than many of his teammates made of many more minutes.

Zac: 6

Provided his usual off-the-bench spiciness. He probably should have been on the pitch a good 20 minutes sooner.

Joey: 7

I thought JBG’s introduction was one of the few positives from this match. He was quick, efficient, and could have been a difference-maker with an earlier introduction.

Salih Özcan

Paul: 6

Zac: 6

Played? Check.

Joey: 6

Nothing terribly noteworthy.

Youssoufa Moukoko

N/A

Overall

Paul: 5

Wolfsburg are not an especially good team, and they shouldn’t have given BVB as many problems as they did. Wolfsburg were the marginally better team, and they made much better use of their smaller share of the possession. 30% of Wolfsburg’s touches came in their attacking third (14% of which was in the penalty area), compared against BVB’s 18% (11% in the penalty area). I think this points to the difficulty Dortmund had creating any real threat. It was a tough watch.

Zac: 4

Four is too harsh, for certain. For a draw, kinda outrageous. But that was truly among the most miserable 90 minutes of football I can remember. The team lacked a game plan and any real conviction to do anything. In the first half, there was an instance where Julian Ryerson was marshaled out of bounds right against the opposition byline. No one went to help him, no one called for the ball, just completely abject from everyone on the pitch. Dortmund practically minced Wolfsburg in the first half of the season; this was just embarrassing.

Joey: 5

This simply wasn't good enough—this style of playing is far too passive and as fans, it feels dull. When Dortmund are the victim of opponents who press high up the field, they always struggle, and Wolfsburg entered the game with a clear plan. In addition, the conceded goal was from yet another set piece. Why is Dortmund so bad at defending set pieces every season? Like the Heidenheim match, this one is embossed with familiar storylines.

Your Thoughts?

What do you think of our ratings? Let us know in the comments.