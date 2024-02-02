MOTM Poll: Dortmund Flat in First Goalless Draw in the Bundesliga Since 2019

Sometimes the nominations for Man of the Match pick themselves. Other times, like in this evening’s incredibly flat, incredibly uneventful 0-0 draw with Heidenheim, no one made even the most basic case for themselves. I’ve seen much worse performances from Dortmund over the years, including multiple significantly worse efforts this season! But I would have a hard time thinking of another performance that was as drab as tonight’s uneventful draw at the Voith-Arena.

If you were to really stretch the definition of the word highlights, you could point to Donyell Malen’s disallowed goal, which was unfortunately ruled offside by the finest of margins, or the golden opportunity that Tim Kleindienst failed to convert 15 minutes into the game. But if we’re being totally honest, this was 90 barren minutes that have been stolen from us. Friday night no less. I could be six pints deep on the thickest, haziest NEIPA, chatting mountains of shit and enjoying the Six Nations. Instead I’m trying to come up with four nominations from a game that, at best, saw two players that most other weeks would constitute the absolute dregs of the nominations.

Here are the nominations from BVB’s 0-0 draw with Heidenheim.

Ian Maatsen

Since joining last month, everything has run through Maatsen when Dortmund are in possession. Tonight was no different, though it amounted to absolutely nothing. Simply touching the ball lots of times is enough to get you a nod in this game though.

Donyell Malen

Donyell Malen was pretty lively, created a few chances for those around him, and was almost onside for what could have been the winning goal. At least he kicked it, what did everyone else do?!

Nico Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck did not kick it in his own net tonight, which is a big improvement on last week’s performance, and here at Fear the Wall we reward personal growth.

Niclas Füllkrug

He had three shots! Electrifying! I was scraping the barrel so desperately for this fourth nominations that I was genuinely looking at the players with the most shots in tonight’s game. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens had four shots, and was in the running for the final nomination, but I decided to give Füllkrug the nod because he put up the higher xG. Congratulations to both for simply reminding me they were even on the pitch.