Match Preview: PSV Eindhoven Host Borussia Dortmund in Champions League Round of Sixteen

The Champions League knockout round is back for Borussia Dortmund! After topping the ‘Group of Death’, Borussia Dortmund travel to Eindhoven, Netherlands, to face PSV. Borussia Dortmund are undefeated in 2024 thus far but have been far from convincing. Draws to Heidenheim and Wolfsburg have seen Terzic and company record only one win in their last three games. Dortmund’s league form has been disappointing this season with only 11 wins in 22 games but they impressed with three wins, two draws, and one defeat in the Champions League Group Stage. Dortmund’s philosophy in the Champions League this season has them adopt a pragmatic approach with only four goals conceded, three of which being scored by PSG’s lethal attack.

PSV Eindhoven present an intriguing matchup for Dortmund on paper. On the one hand, PSV Eindhoven are the underdogs in this fixture. PSV hold a high stature in the Eredivisie, but their wage budget is just a quarter of what Dortmund spends, meaning BVB are the on-paper favorites. Eindhoven’s Eredivisie record suggests the complete opposite. Peter Bosz’s side have won 20 and drawn just two of their twenty-two league fixtures. On top of an undefeated record, they have conceded just 10 goals while scoring a whopping 70. The reason for their success is a mix of Peter Bosz’s attacking focus and an arsenal of attacking talent including Luuk de Jong, Hirving Lozano, Malik Tillman, Joey Veerman, and Johan Bakayoko. Eindhoven will bring the game to Dortmund, who have looked liable on defense, and have the tools to score goals.

Dortmund can find some encouragement in PSV’s Champions League form. PSV recorded two wins, three draws, and one defeat in a Champions League group featuring Arsenal, Lens, and an abysmal Sevilla. They were far from convincing in their group, especially after a 4-0 defeat to Arsenal in London. If both sides play like they have been in the Champions League then Dortmund should be able to produce a victory.

Players to Watch: Luuk de Jong and Joey Veerman

Considering it’s a special Champions League edition of the Match Preview, I have gone with two players to watch. The first is Luuk de Jong, PSV’s top goalscorer. The 33-year-old is in the twilight of a career that has seen him play in Barcelona, Sevilla, Newcastle, and Monchengladbach amongst others. His ability to find space and finish chances is the reason he is the Eredivisie 10th highest goalscorer in history. PSV’s game model is designed around creating chances for Luuk de Jong and whoever Dortmund features at center-back will be tasked with preventing de Jong from getting chances.

My other pick for Player to Watch is Joey Veerman, PSV’s equivalent to Marcel Sabitzer. The 25-year-old is a prolific creative player featuring 0.5 assists per 90 and a whopping 8.78 shot-creating actions per 90. His defensive numbers are far from poor as well with 2.19 tackles, 1.55 blocks, and 1.45 clearances. Veerman plays in a double pivot alongside a prototypical defensive midfielder and a much more attacking midfielder in front of them. The one criticism of Veerman’s game is his tendency to lose the ball in his own half. Dortmund’s ability to win this game may be hinged upon the team’s ability to neutralize and dispossess Veerman.

Predicted Lineup: 4-3-3

Despite featuring more pragmatic lineups in the Champions League this season, I think Terzic will opt for his usual 4-3-3 against Eindhoven. I put Malen back into the lineup and the Dutchman will hopefully be motivated to perform against his old team. Jadon Sancho is still far from full sharpness but I expect him to feature once again. After a poor performance over the weekend and reportedly losing six kilograms due to sickness, I do not see Brandt getting the start against PSV. The other two swaps I predict are Özcan for Can, who was poor against Wolfsburg, and Hummels back in the starting lineup for Süle.

Prediction: 2-2

I think a 2-2 draw gives Dortmund a lot of credit and would be a great result away from home. PSV is a great side but they have looked out of their depth in the Champions League this season. Like his time at Dortmund, I predict Bosz’s commitment to attacking football with produce an entertaining game but will leave his side exposed for some Füllkrug shenanigans.