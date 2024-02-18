Opinion: On the Fan Protesting Against the DFL Investor Deal

If you have been following the Bundesliga for the past year or so, you have probably heard about the potential DFL investor deal. While this article isn’t for discussing the deal itself, it might be good to provide a bit of context in terms of explaining the current fan protests in the various Bundesliga stadiums.

Back in December, an anonymous vote by the 36 clubs in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga opened the door for potential investors to inject some funding into the DFL, with the league hoping to sell 8% of the licensing revenue from the DFL’s commercial rights for the next 20 years. What these monies are to be spent on is still rather unspecified, but the league aims to use 40 % of the generated revenue for digitalization and 45% to improve the infrastructure of the teams in the 1. and 2. Bundesliga. The remaining 15% would be free to use by the individual clubs.

The potential deal has sparked huge protests among Bundesliga fans across the country, and lately, the protests have materialized themselves as objects, such as tennis balls and gold coins, being thrown at the pitch during games. So far we’ve seen games being sat on hold for as long as 20 minutes at the time. Some coordinated efforts from fans have even made sure that objects are thrown in both halves, causing games to be paused multiple times across 90 minutes. A lot of people, including players, coaches, and DFL representatives have commented on the issue; we’ve seen a lot of comments from the Dortmund camp in recent weeks as well.

Nico Schlotterbeck: "It's a bit annoying that we players are the ones suffering. But the fans are doing this for a reason. I would prefer it if the protests stopped at some point because the fans and the DFL sit down together."



Edin Terzic: "I want a quick and satisfactory… pic.twitter.com/oeo9DIkutB — ari (@aritrabvb1909) February 18, 2024

This is not an easy issue to solve, and many people have already voiced their opinions in our comment section (and thanks for that!). The topic is quite heated, and that’s understandable. I myself have gathered some thoughts throughout the weeks, and what better time to share them than now.

Der Deutsche Weg on the line

From my experience, the general narrative around the protests has been skewed a bit, especially on social media. The wording on several large-scale sports media sites has led many to believe that Bundesliga fans are largely protesting against this particular investment deal. While the protests are certainly also against the potential investment deal itself, they are also protesting against something much bigger—from the protesting fans' perspective, the entire German football identity is on the line. This is the culture where fans are running clubs as equal decision-makers. It’s the culture with ticket pricing that accommodates everyone, where the Pokal actually matters, and where there are no Monday games and odd kick-off times.

Another cause of frustration is that the current green light for an investment deal was voted through under some rather suspect circumstances, as Hannover’s Martin Kind allegedly voted for the deal and thereby chose to vote against the club's desire. Despite this, a new vote is highly unlikely, as then the clubs who favor the deal are in their full right to take legal action against the DFL, should a re-vote materialize.

The German way stands in obvious contrast to the rest of the footballing world. In the Premier League, you’ll need to pay a whopping 3,780 dollars for a season ticket to Fulham’s Craven Cottage—that’s 210 dollars per home game as a season ticket holder. The Premier League is obviously an extreme, but if you look at how quickly the business of football has developed in England over the past 20 years, it’s no wonder why fans in Germany are afraid. Even though the investor deal isn’t huge, you can’t run from the fact that opening up for external investors has the potential to become a snowball too big to handle, no matter how many promises are made to the fans.

It’s okay to fight fire with fire

I honestly think that the current protesting is perfectly fine. No—I don’t think throwing coins and lighters at players is a good idea. That’s a terrible idea that should get you banned for life. But us having to give an extra 20 minutes of our time every Saturday is, in my eyes, honestly a small sacrifice if you consider the broader picture. The truth is, banners, chanting, and off-field protests just don’t have the same effect. If they had the same effect, a two-thirds majority of Bundesliga clubs probably wouldn’t have voted for a potential investment deal.

Regular people being up against the big governing bodies of football is the equivalent of an ant fighting a bear, and I’m of the absolute belief that some drastic measures are needed to seriously affect the decision-makers. Games are where most people are watching, therefore, it does make sense that it’s where you focus your efforts. Me just wanting to watch some damn football is simply not a good enough excuse when I consider what’s at stake.

With that said, I do feel bad for the players and coaches, as they are the ones suffering every week because of this. Hannover 96 coach, Stefan Leitl, commented on the protests after this week's clash against Greuther Fürth:

“The game belongs to the players. People come to the stadium because of the players; to watch them play a game of football. We need to find a solution as quickly as possible.”

In my eyes, Letil is both right and wrong at the same time. People do come to watch football, but what I think he fails to consider is the fact that, for many people, football is more than just matches. It’s an identity and a culture, and currently, a large portion of the national fanbase feels that the German way of football is threatened.

In the end, the current protests have shown themselves to work, as Blackstone, one of the potential investors, dropped out of the negotiations last Tuesday. This leaves the Luxembourg-based Investment fund, CVC, as the sole candidate for a potential deal.

How do you view the future of German football?

It may seem extreme, and correct me if I’m wrong, but I personally think that your individual reaction to this whole situation is more or less taking a stance on how you view the future of German football. If you won’t let the fans make themselves heard by throwing stuff on the pitch, I don’t believe you’re as much against an investor deal as others might be.

Indeed, the gap between German football and the rest of the world will continue to grow without huge investment deals, but this is also where you, as a Dortmund fan, have to take a stand. I agree that some people are very naive when it comes to Der Deutsche Weg because the league simply can’t compete internationally without money. But remember—for a lot of German fans (and for some international fans), the Bundesliga is not about being able to compete for any price. It’s about fostering and nurturing a football culture where fans aren’t customers and everyone has access to a fantastic football game on a Saturday or Sunday.

I 100 % understand why it’s frustrating that BVB time and time again has to drop out around the round of 16 in the Champions League, but I’m also very sure I’m not willing to pay the potential price that would allow the club to compete with clubs like Manchester City and PSG.

Your Thoughts?

What are your thoughts on the investors in the Bundesliga? Do you think there’s a better way to solve it than this?