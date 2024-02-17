Post-match Reactions: Borussia Dortmund Tie Wolfsburg 1-1 in Boring Affair

In their quest to maintain fourth place, Borussia Dortmund dropped two crucial points in a very disjointed affair against VFL Wolfsburg. Terzic’s men got an early lead through Niklas Fullkrug in the eighth minute, after a wonderful pass from Marcel Sabitzer found Marco Reus who played it into the box for Fullkrug to bobble it over the line. It was far from a beautiful goal and we will never be certain if Reus meant to pass the ball or if he shanked his shot on target. Regardless, Borussia Dortmund were up early and then the real fun began.

Within three minutes of the goal, protests against the DFL’s investor vote erupted amongst the Wolfsburg supporters with tennis balls, coins, and other objects thrown onto the field. Across the first half, there were four different delays due to protests, twelve minutes of stoppage time, probably ten minutes of actual soccer, and only about 25 seconds of good soccer. Both teams looked unable to find any rhythm due to the frequent delays and, of course, the lack of talented players.

The second half featured much of the same with Dortmund fans taking their turn to protest with several pauses taking place as stadium staff removed tennis balls from the field. Wolfsburg responded to Dortmund’s awful first-half goal with an awful goal of their own to tie the game in the 64th minute. Lots of blame falls on Gregor Kobel and Nico Schlotterbeck whose miscommunication saw Kobel dive for a ball that Schlotterbeck cleared high into the air. The ball then found the meaty head of Yannick Gerhardt who promptly put it into the back of the net while Kobel was still standing up.

Both teams were able to grow into the game in the last 30 minutes as Dortmund fans ran out of ammo. Still, neither were able to conjure a goal and the game ended level after Julian Brandt butchered a last-second freekick. Here are the highlights from the game:

The DFL Protests are Effective

From this writer's understanding, the goal of the fan protests is to showcase the influence fans have on both the game and the products. The Bundesliga rightfully prides itself on its fans and the atmospheres they create but today’s protests showed how they can do the opposite. Players, coaches, referees, and even Bundesliga purists on Twitter were growing frustrated with the constant pauses and delays. Neither team found their rhythm for large stretches of the game and the quality of the match was worse because of it. Similar protests are being held across matches in Germany and it seems like they are doing a great job emphasizing the impact of fans for domestic and international fans alike. They have also showcased some great creativity:

While I’m not educated enough to give my thoughts on the DFL’s investment vote, I do know that these protests are effective at getting their message across: Don’t upset the fans who fill your stadiums.

Julian Brandt and Marco Reus Struggle Together

With Julian Brandt returning from an absence of several weeks, Terzic opted to field both Marco Reus and Julian Brandt alongside each other instead of choosing one or the other. While Reus and Brandt are undoubtedly two of Dortmund’s most talented players (which, to be fair, is not saying much), they both excel in the same position. Today’s match was a reminder that neither player excels when fielded alongside one another. While Reus notched an assist and played fine through the middle of the field, Brandt was forced to the right wing and was invisible for large swathes of the game. Every time the two would swap positions, the player relegated to the wide position became a liability rather than an asset. Donyell Malen’s injury meant Terzic had to find a solution but this certainly was not it.

Emre Can struggled as a player and a captain

I am of the camp that a great string-pulling number six can be what separates a standard team from a great team. Dortmund do not have that. Today, Can showed some of his defensive prowess but also how he struggles to play through the middle. Dortmund desperately needs someone who can pick up the ball in the middle of the park, turn around, and hit a pass to one of their wide players. Emre Can can’t do that.

On top of that, Can had two moments of lashing out against Wolfsburg players. One moment was when he kicked out at Maximillian Arnold after being fouled in the first half and the other was when he and Wolfsburg’s Moritz Jans got in a row standing over Brandt’s 97th minute freekick. There was no need for either of these petty instances in a game already plagued with frequent pauses where Dortmund needed to find their rhythm. The captain should try to set the tone and temp, not sabotage it.

Other Take Aways

Jadon Sancho is still getting back to full fitness and building chemistry within the side. It was obvious he had the talent on the ball but some of his physical dynamism is missing. Alongside that, Sancho is often at his best when playing quick combinations with those around him. Today’s match featured mistimed passes and runs with Fullkrug, Maatsen, and other BVB players as Sancho builds that chemistry.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens looked very bright coming off the bench. He could not help Dortmund notch a goal but he was Dortmund’s most dangerous player.

Julian Brandt should not have played the full game. Coming off an injury and after playing poorly for 60 minutes, Brandt should have come off instead of Marco Reus. While he looked a little brighter coming back into the center of the field, Brandt never looked dangerous for a Dortmund side that needed his creativity.

