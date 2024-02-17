MotM Poll: Dortmund Share the Spoils After Draw in the Volkswagen Arena

While Edin Terzic chose my preferred BVB Starting XI for a game of Fifa, I was quickly reminded that football on my Xbox is fantasy, and today’s Bundesliga match was reality. BVB held off early pressure from Wolfsburg before finding a goal through a rather scrappy effort. Then, despite the creative-looking lineup, Dortmund did little to truly threaten. A second half goal from Yannick Gerhardt leveled the match with plenty of time to spare, but Dortmund just couldn't find a winner.

Today’s MotM picks are as follows:

Marcel Sabitzer

Sabitzer was all over the pitch in this match, and I’d argue that he was one of the most dangerous attacking threats, with four shots. He was the most effective player in build-up today and heavily influenced Füllkrug’s goal. Over 90 minutes, Sabitzer only misplaced one pass.

Ian Maatsen

Once again, the young Dutchman has found his way into the Man of the Match nominations. He’s been showing incredible consistency in the defense and his contributions moving forward can’t be overlooked either. Maatsen is quick, scrappy, and he makes this squad better.

Gregor Kobel

Kobel was influential today and prevented this match from becoming a loss. He made several big saves, a couple of punches and a handful of recoveries. He made himself big when it mattered, and I’m not sure there was much he could have done about the goal conceded.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

This one might be a stretch since he only played eleven minutes plus stoppages, but JBG won both of his ground-duals, successfully completed a dribble, created two chances, had a shot of his own AND recorded a 100% pass completion rate. He looked to be the most creative in attack today, and I’m afraid he simply came on too late.

Poll Who Was Your Man of the Match? Marcel Sabitzer

Ian Maatsen

Gregor Kobel

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens vote view results 51% Marcel Sabitzer (22 votes)

18% Ian Maatsen (8 votes)

23% Gregor Kobel (10 votes)

6% Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (3 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

What did you think of this match?

How will we fair against PSV?

Let us know in the comments.