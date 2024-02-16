Match Preview: Dortmund Face Nico Kovac’s Troubled Wolfsburg Side

When Dortmund travel to the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday, close to everything will be on the line for the opposing manager Niko Kovac. Since the Rückrunde started, Wolfsburg have not yet managed to win a game, and they have picked up only four points in five games, despite playing out-of-form sides like Union Berlin, FC Köln and Mainz 05. If Thomas Tuchel’s seat is hot in Munich, Kovac’s seat must be absolutely on fire. In short, the Wolves have everything to play for and nothing to lose. Dortmund, on the other hand, are traveling to Wolfsburg in high spirits after one of their best performances of the season against Freiburg last weekend. Everything points towards a positive result for the Black-and-Yellows, but then again—we as fans have been deceived by such games too many times before.

Predicted XI:

Bensebaini, Haller, Adeyemi, Nmecha and Duranville are all unavailable for tomorrow’s clash in Wolfsburg. Julian Brandt has been out ill for quite some time, which means he probably won’t feature from the beginning. Other than that, the BVB squad is beginning to look a lot better on the personel front, and this gives Terzic a bunch of options in terms of formation and starting XI.

I have little reason to believe that Terzic will change much of his side compared to last weekend, as it really seemed like the team were clicking on both offense and defense. One of the players who didn’t leave much of an impact against Freiburg was Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and for that reason, I think Terzic might opt for Jadon Sancho—even if he’s only able to player for 60 minutes. Hummels could return to the starting XI as well, but Schlotterbeck and Süle seemed are currently in a good rhythm that Terzic probably won’t tinker with. All in all, I would say this is close to the best lineup that can be fielded from BVB these days.

Player to Watch: Lovro Majer

Lovro Majer is Wolfsburg’s best player by a country mile, and this season, the Croatian attacking midfielder has contributed with four goals and three assists in 21 games. While these numbers aren’t the prettiest, there’s no doubt that Majer is the creative engine in the Nico Kovac’s struggling Wolfsburg side. Majer is certainly good enough to play for a better club that Die Wölfe, and honestly, I don’t think he would be a bad shout to fill in if Marco Reus leaves at the end of the season. If you’re curious, you can find Majer’s stats here.

Score Prediction:

While Dortmund always have the potential to slip up, I can’t justify not granting them a win against a Wolfsburg side in big trouble. Dortmund generally have a pretty good grasp of the Wolves, both at home and away, and I don’t see it change despite Kovac possibly losing his job with a loss. The Black and Yellows are in fine form, and they took a big step forward against Freiburg a week ago. I predict a 2-0 win for Borussia Dortmund.