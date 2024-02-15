Looking Around the League: The Topspiel

The weekend brought a strong victory for Borussia Dortmund, and an even stronger one for Bayer Leverkusen. In the long-awaited rematch between Bayern Munich and title-challengers Bayer Leverkusen, it was Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen that ran riot against the perennial Bundesliga winners. The win takes Leverkusen five points clear at the top of the table, creating some all important breathing room between themselves and the Bavarians.

Results

Dortmund 3-0 Freiburg

Union Berlin 1-0 Wolfsburg

Frankfurt 1-1 Bochum

Gladbach 0-0 Darmstadt

Bremen 1-2 Heidenheim

Augsburg 2-2 Leipzig

Leverkusen 3-0 Bayern

Stuttgart 3-0 Mainz

Hoffenheim 1-1 Köln

Standings

Leverkusen Get the Job Done

There’s just something about playing Bayern when in good form that can shatter an opposing football team. I will not go on to give any further praise to Bayern Munich, when there’s so much that can be said of Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso’s well-oiled machine dispatched Bayern with relative ease, embodying the style that has kept them undefeated this season. Their tenacity in attack and fluidity on the wings proved too much for even the mighty Bayern Munich to handle, and Die Werkself are now firmly in the league title driver’s seat.

How Many Games Unbeaten?!

As Dortmund fans bemoaned a goalless draw to recently-promoted Heidenheim, we were unaware that BVB were part of what has been developing into a seriously impressive run of form for the league newcomers. Heidenheim notched a 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen this weekend, stretching their unbeaten run to eight consecutive matches. While there are quite a few draws in there, it is impressive to say the least for a newly promoted side to be challenging for a place in the top half of the table. In the match against Dortmund, Heidenheim showed they can defend as a unit, and stifle some of the Bundesliga’s most in-form attackers. They are also not too short of firepower, and if their attackers had been a bit sharper again BVB, that draw could have looked a lot more like a win for the hosts.

