Can Dortmund Actually Buy Ian Maatsen?

It’s still early days in Dortmund for Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen, but this hasn’t stopped the entire BVB fanbase from raving about the Chelsea loanee, despite him having only played five games so far this season. Maatsen arrived relatively unknown to many, but in his short time in Dortmund, he has shown that he’s exactly the kind of player that Terzic’s team needed. Maatsen is technically gifted to the extent that he’s comfortable inverting, he’s solid in defense, and able to ask questions in the offense as well. Lastly, he doesn’t seem to run out of steam, much like his Norwegian counterpart at right back. With Maatsen in play, Dortmund can suddenly progress the ball down the left-hand side—something that wasn’t possible until recently, because Rami Bensebaini is an entirely different profile from Maatsen. I think it’s no understatement to say that the sole introduction of Ian Maatsen to the squad has totally changed the way BVB are able to play.

Now this is all fun and games until you realize that Dortmund doesn’t have an option to buy the Dutchman; even worse, Chelsea renewed Maatsen’s contract before he departed with a hefty €35 million release clause. But if Maatsen continues to get regular game time and Dortmund qualify for the Champions League, I see no reason why he would not want to stay in Westfalen. Still, the problem for Dortmund is Maatsen’s sorta hefty price tag. Chelsea turned down a €35 million offer from Burnley in the summer, possibly hoping to inflate Maatsen’s value even further by, you guessed it, loaning him out. If Dortmund are to have any hopes of signing Maatsen, a lot of puzzle pieces will have to fall into place, but based on his current performances, the explosive left-back might just be worth it.

Dortmund will have to drop the Jadon Sancho dream

Possibly the hardest pill for BVB fans to swallow. I’m no economics expert, but I’m still quite sure that there is no world where BVB manage to land both Maatsen and Sancho in one window. It’s hard to tell exactly what Sancho is worth these days, but you could imagine Manchester United wanting at least 30 million euros for the Englishman, as his contract expires in 2026. Even if United agree to lower their price, Sancho’s wages are still a huge issue. He currently earns around 18 million euros yearly—that’s seven million euros more than BVB’s current top earner, Sebastién Haller. No matter how far down BVB can drive Maatsen’s price, there’s simply no way that Dortmund would spend €60+ million on incoming players who would also nestle themselves among the top earners in the club.

A lot of other players would need to be sold

Meunier’s recent transfer to Trabzonspor saves BVB around 4 million euros in wages in just half a year, and a lot of similar moves would have to be made to raise funds for Ian Maatsen. The most obvious and currently talked-about candidates to be shown the door are Mats Hummels and Marco Reus. The two veterans are both among BVB’s top earners, but all good things unfortunately have to come to an end. It’s currently unlikely that BVB will renew Reus once more, and while the club is hoping to extend Hummels for another year, the player himself is hesitant to sign a new deal, and I understand that a fair bit. Hummels has the chance to end on a high, and with his new Baller League project, he would probably welcome retirement. Not extending the two players would save BVB 14 million euros in wages, and that is not an insignificant amount if the Maatsen dreams are to be realized.

Another candidate for sale could be Sebastién Haller. I think it’s quite clear that Füllkrug is currently the preferred no. 9 in Dortmund, and Youssoufa Moukoko makes much better sense as a secondary option at striker. Haller has helped himself quite a bit by having a phenomenal ending run in the Ivory Coast’s AFCON triumph. This will probably mean that there’ll be a lot of suitors for Haller (who turned down a loan to Fulham this winter). Haller’s current market value is around 18 million euros, but who’s not to say a Saudi club could step in and pay a little more? That would be at least 18 million euros in sales fees and 22 million euros saved in wages.

Other players we could see go could be Marius Wolf, Ramy Bensebaini, Salih Özcan, and Mateu Morey, but out of those players, only Özcan would demand a notable transfer fee, as his current valuation is 13 million euros. Now, obviously a lot can change in the next six months, but the point still stands: BVB would need to sacrifice a lot of players in order to raise funds for a transfer of Ian Maatsen.

Dortmund would need to drive down Chelsea’s price

An asking price of 35 million euros is honestly not unreasonable for a good fullback these days, and this poses a big challenge for BVB. Chelsea have all the negotiating power, and if Maatsen continues to produce good performances, many Premier League clubs will likely come crawling for his signature. This means that there’s really only one way BVB can win, and that is if Maatsen decides that he wants to wear the black and yellow jersey going forward. With a bit of help from the player himself, Dortmund would have a greater chance of getting a better price. Still, it’s quite unlikely, as Chelsea really have no obligation to comply with the player's wish. Sebastian Kehl would have to present his best poker face in order to sway Chelsea just the tiniest bit.

Your Thoughts?

And there you have it, folks! The harsh truth. I personally think that a lot of the sacrifices above would be totally worth it, but what do you think? Who would you sacrifice in order to sign Maatsen? Donyell Malen, Youssoufa Moukoko or even Marco Reus? Let me know in the comments below!