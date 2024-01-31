Report: Gio Reyna to Join Nottingham Forest on Loan

With about 12 hours remaining of the January transfer window, there is a rush to conclude any remaining business. For Borussia Dortmund it looks like the final business of the window, barring any last-minute surprises, will be outgoing, with Gio Reyna heading to Nottingham Forest on a six-month loan.

Gio Reyna to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Agreement sealed with Borussia Dortmund on loan deal.#NFFC to cover Reyna’s salary until June.



Nuno was pushing to sign him and deal now in place also with his agent Jorge Mendes.



Reports suggest that Forest will be covering Reyna’s entire salary, and paying a €1m fee for his services, but there is no buy-option in the loan deal. The same reports are also claiming that Reyna has extended his contract by a year, though I suspect this has more to do with bolstering BVB’s negotiating position should a sale materialize in the summer.

There have been rumors linking Reyna to a move away from Dortmund throughout January. Marseille and Nottingham Forest were both reported to be in negotiations to sign the American forward, whether on loan or on a permanent deal. Nottingham Forest should be a good opportunity for Reyna though. He simply hasn’t been getting the playing time that he should be at Dortmund, and a change of scenery, even if only for six months, is a chance to prove his worth. Whether or not Reyna’s future lies in a BVB jersey or not, remains to be seen.