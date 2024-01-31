Looking Around the League: Are Mainz Circling the Drain?

Bayern Munich had an “English week” this week, to catch up with the rest of the Bundesliga’s schedule, and in the process have made up a lot of ground on Bayer Leverkusen. Close wins against Union Berlin and Augsburg, while Leverkusen drew 0-0 with Borussia Mönchengladbach, mean that Bayern are just two points behind Leverkusen now

Bayer Leverkusen have yet to lose in the Bundesliga this season, and they’ve dropped points just four times, and yet they are just two points ahead of an underperforming Bayern Munich. This is just the sad reality of a league that is dominated by a team that has a vast resource advantage. Any less than perfection won’t be enough. Leverkusen can still win the league, but they probably can’t afford to slip up too many more times.

Here are the results from Matchday 19:

Results

Bayern Munich 1-0 Union Berlin

Frankfurt 1-0 Mainz

Augsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich

Hoffenheim 1-1 Heidenheim

VfB Stuttgart 5-2 RB Leipzig

Werder Bremen 3-1 Freiburg

Wolfsburg 1-1 FC Köln

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach

Union Berlin 1-0 Darmstadt

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 VfL Bochum

Standings

Mainz Continue to Struggle

Mainz have been totally abject so far this season, and have been rewarded for their troubles with a relegation battle. Despite looking much better than most, if not all, of the teams around them on paper (and often on the pitch too), Mainz have won just one league game this season. On Saturday, Mainz fell to yet another loss in a close game, losing 1-0 to Frankfurt.

Mainz have rarely been outclassed this season, but they lack any real threat going forward, and that has placed significant limitations on what they can achieve. They have scored multiple goals just three times this season, and as a consequence, they have won twice, in all competitions. One of those wins came against 2. Bundesliga side Elversberg, in the DFB-Pokal.

Mainz feel like they should be too good to go down, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. I’ve seen Southampton get relegated from the Premier League twice in my lifetime (and once more from the Championship), and both times they felt like they were too good to go down. Yet here we are...

Mainz need to find some goals from somewhere very soon, or they may find themselves plying their trade in the second tier next season.

