MotM Poll: BVB Close Out January with a 3-1 Win Over Local Rivals, Bochum

The return of football to Signal Iduna Park was a welcome prospect, especially since Dortmund’s home form was lackluster in the closing stages of 2023. Thankfully, BVB seemed to be off to a great start when Manuel Riemann brought down Donny Malen inside the box early in the first half. Niclas Füllkrug converted the subsequent penalty, but Bochum were far from finished. The ‘New’ Ruhr Derby saw an equalizer through a comedic gaffe from Nico Schlotterbeck just before the halftime whistle. Yet Dortmund held their ground through the second half, eventually breaking the deadlock through creative teamwork before putting this match to bed after a late penalty.

It wasn't the pretties win, but three points is three points. Here are our picks for Man of the Match!

Niclas Füllkrug

This might seem like the obvious pick because Niclas converted two penalties and managed a third goal to record his very first hat trick for Dortmund. Füllkrug was heavily involved in the attack and he took each spot-kick with world-class composure. If I can quote Yash: “Fülle is playing like a man possessed today.”

Marcel Sabitzer

Sab covered a lot of ground today, both offensively and defensively. Marcel had several clearances from Dortmund’s box as well as a pair of recoveries. In addition, he was pivotal in BVB’s build-up play and his cross to Füllkrug secured Dortmund’s lead. Sabitzer also did a fine job taking corner-kicks in Brandt’s absence.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Jamie wasn't on the pitch terribly long, but he made an immediate impact on this game. He came on in the seventy-first minute, and his subsequent dribble and pass to Sabitzer set up Füllkrug’s deadlock-breaking goal. in the seventy-second minute. JBG had only 20-touches and somehow produced three successful dribbles and four shots.

Salih Özcan

Salih earned his paycheck today in holding the midfield. Over the ninety minutes, Özcan managed a pair of clearances, a pair of interceptions, and he recovered the ball six times. He won the majority of his duals and his passing was relatively accurate too.

Who was your Man of the Match?

Poll Who was your Man of the Match? Niklas Füllkrug

Marcel Sabitzer

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Salih Özcan vote view results 71% Niklas Füllkrug (54 votes)

17% Marcel Sabitzer (13 votes)

6% Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (5 votes)

5% Salih Özcan (4 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now

Honorable mentions: Ian Maatsen, Thomas Meunier

An just like that, Dortmund are back in UEFA Champion’s League Qualification contention.