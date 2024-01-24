Looking Around the League: Leverkusen Go Seven Points Clear of Bayern Munich

If Bayer Leverkusen are going to win the Bundesliga title for the first time in their history, they are going to need a little bit of luck along the way. They’re also going to need to win the big games, whether by luck or by quality.

On Saturday, that’s exactly what Leverkusen did, going toe-to-toe with RB Leipzig, and finding a vital winner in stoppage time.

That is the second late goal Leverkusen have scored in as many weeks, both times winning them all three points. I don’t think either time were lucky, however. Leverkusen were the better side both times, and were rewarded for their perseverance. Say it quietly, but maybe this is their year?

Here are the results from Matchday 18:

Results

VfL Bochum 1-0 VfB Stuttgart

Darmstadt 2-2 Frankfurt

Heidenheim 1-1 Wolfsburg

FC Köln 0-4 Borussia Dortmund

Freiburg 3-2 Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig 2-3 Leverkusen

Bayern Munich 0-1 Werder Bremen

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-2 Augsburg

Standings

Bayern Munich Drop Points Against Bremen

Bayer Leverkusen’s wins against Darmstadt and RB Leipzig may not have been down to luck, but they did get a dose of luck over the weekend. It came in the form of a major upset, as Werder Bremen claimed all three points against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern weren’t especially good on Sunday, but they probably should have won the game even despite that. The fact that Bremen managed to get a goal, and Bayern had no response, is definitely a stroke of luck for Leverkusen.

Leverkusen now sit seven points clear of Bayern Munich, though Bayern do have a game in hand. I think it is still a little early to call Leverkusen the favourites, but they are playing great football, and they’re getting the rolls of the dice where they need them. Here’s hoping they can see it through to the end of the season!

