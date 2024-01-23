Report: Gio Reyna Close to Signing Loan Deal with Nottingham Forest

Giovanni Reyna has been rumored away from Borussia Dortmund for the past couple of weeks. Reports on a transfer to La Liga and The Premier League has been mentioned, which makes total sense, as Reyna recently signed with Portuguese super agent, Jorge Mendes. Now, it finally looks like something is materializing, as David Ornstein has reported that Nottingham Forest are pursuing a loan deal + an option to buy. The reports states that Nottingham Forest is pushing hard for Reyna’s signature. While the option to buy means we may have seen Reyna’s last game for Dortmund, the Athletic report of Financial Fair Play breaches and Nottingham’s potential relegation may prove too much for the English side to ignore if they wish to pay Dortmund’s rumored 15 to 25 million Euro asking price.

Nottingham are in talks with Borussia Dortmund about Gio Reyna. The proposed deal is a loan + option. There are still a few parts to be sorted but the English club is pushing hard to get the player.



@David_Ornstein#BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) January 23, 2024

To me, this seems like a good deal for all parties. The USMNT’s Reyna hasn’t been able to break into the Dortmund starting XI for quite some time, and Terzic clearly has both Reus and Brandt in front of him in the pecking order for the no. 10 spot. On the wings, Donyell Malen, Jadon Sancho, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi are all competing for starting spots. Reyna has not looked really up for it in Dortmund lately, and maybe a fresh start can help revive his career. While he’s currently expendable in Dortmund, he is still too good to rot on the bench. Let’s hope that Sebastian Kehl can negotiate a good deal that’ll suit all parties.

Your Thoughts?

What do you think about this deal? Do you think Reyna has a future in Dortmund, or will there be a spot for him in the future—for example when Reus retires? Let me know in the comments below!