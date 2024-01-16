Report: Gio Reyna Could Leave in the January Transfer Window

Sky Sports and Patrick Berger have both reported that Gio Reyna is increasingly unhappy at Borussia Dortmund, and that there is a possibility that he will leave the club this month. Reyna has reportedly changed agent, and with Jadon Sancho joining on a six-month loan, the American’s already limited opportunities to get minutes is at risk.

Gio Reyna is more than dissatisfied with the minutes he has under Edin Terzic. With Jadon Sancho, he now has another competitor. He recently changed his agency. A departure in the winter is not out of the question.



Gio Reyna has played just under 250 minutes in the Bundesliga so far this season, and it has been three years since Reyna last played more than 1,000 minutes in a league season. Despite putting up good numbers and looking pretty lively whenever he gets on the pitch, Reyna just can’t seem to get any playing time. Some part of that has been due to fitness issues, but at this point it’s clear there is more going on than injuries.

The American forward has 18 months left on his contract, and BVB Newsblog have reported that Dortmund have already received enquiries from Marseille, Sevilla, and Real Sociedad. BVB are reportedly asking for between €15-20m.

I would like to see Reyna getting more of a chance for Dortmund. He’s averaging 0.52 non-penalty goals + assists per 90, and he clearly has bags of talent. If BVB are unwilling to give him more playing time, however, I think it’s right for everyone involved that Reyna moves on. BVB could cash in and use that money to bolster other areas of the squad, and Reyna would get an opportunity to continue his development somewhere else.