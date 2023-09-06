Looking Around the League: Big Wins for All (But One...) of the Bundesliga’s Big Hitters

In the days immediately following Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Heidenheim, there has been considerable internal drama going on that might have distracted you from goings on around the Bundesliga. Well fear not, your collective freak out has not cost you informationally, because I am here to fill in the gaps where you were laid on a chaise long wailing as a poor fanned you.

If you were hoping I would be the bringer of good news, you have clearly never read any of my work. Here’s what I have for you: the one team that have been guaranteed to take points off Bayern Munich in recent seasons, Borussia Mönchengladbach, are no longer the regular spoiler, after Bayern Munich claimed all three points against them at Borussia-Park.

We can’t have nice things. Here’s how matchday three in the Bundesliga played out:

Results

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Heidenheim

Augsburg 2-2 VfL Bochum

Leverkusen 5-1 Darmstadt

Hoffenheim 3-1 Wolfsburg

VfB Stuttgart 5-0 Freiburg

Werder Bremen 4-0 Mainz

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-2 Bayern Munich

Frankfurt 1-1 FC Köln

Union Berlin 0-3 RB Leipzig

Standings

RB Leipzig Make a Statement & Bayer Leverkusen Keep Winning

RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen came in to the season tipped as two of the Bundesliga teams that would have good seasons, and the early signs seem promising. Leipzig opened the season losing to Leverkusen, but since then they have hammered Stuttgart 5-1, and on Sunday they claimed a pretty significant scalp against Union Berlin, winning 3-0 in the capital.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are one of only two teams that are still unbeaten after three games (the other being Bayern Munich, of course). That is a) remarkably fast to whittle the unbeatens down to just two teams, and b) pretty impressive on Leverkusen’s part. Leverkusen have so far claimed wins over Leipzig, Gladbach, and now Darmstadt, scoring a total of 11 goals in just three games.

Impressive stuff from the two teams Dortmund should be hoping to finish above come the end of the season. I can only assume BVB are doing even better right? Oh.

Your Thoughts?

Have RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen’s performances in the first three games of the season changed your predictions for how far they can both go in the title race this season?