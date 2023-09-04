Hazard On His Way Out, BVB Reject Bid For Özcan and more!

Happy Monday everyone! As we’ve all been choking on one explosive news report after another in the last couple of days, it’s now time for some regular, boring football news! Because while the transfer window in Germany is officially closed, Dortmund can still offload players to countries where the window hasn’t close yet. One of those countries is Belgium, where RSC Anderlecht are looking to maybe take Hazard off Dortmund’s hands.

RSC Anderlecht is currently negotiating with Borussia Dortmund and Thorgan Hazard. The transfer window in Belgium is still open.



Hazard’s current transfer value currently sits at just 7 million euros — quite the drop from his 38 million euro valuation back in 2017. And while his market value isn’t high, he’s still in the upper echelon on BVB’s payroll, even earning more than Karim Adeyemi and Nico Schlotterbeck and Gregor Kobel. At this point, no matter if you’re Kehl or Terzic, I’m sure you’re just looking to cash in a symbolic fee for Hazard. I would gladly sell him for 5 million euros personally. Now — it’s not certain that Hazard leaves, but a move back to his home country does make a lot of sense, as he’s slowly approaching the last stage of his career.

In Other News:

Niclas Füllkrug is injured and has returned home from national duty. He’s expected to be out for 2-3 weeks, which means that we’ll have to Moukoko as our backup striker against Freiburg.

Speaking of Moukoko. He has reportedly complained about Terzic’s lack of confidence in him. I don’t blame him to be honest.

Dortmund have turned down a loan + buy option for Salih Özcan from the Turkish Super League.

In the German media, Julian Nagelsmann has already been mentioned, should Edin Terzic not be able to turn around the team’s current form. I would not read too much into this as of yet, but he would probably be the best coach we’ve had since Tuchel.

Question of the Day

How about we lighten the mood a bit with a fun question of the day! Who do you think is the best looking guy in the current BVB squad? I had this debate with my girlfriend yesterday. She’s a big fan of Özcan, while I personally prefer Mats Hummels. Let me know your answer in the comments below!