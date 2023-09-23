MOTM Poll: Marco Reus Goal Pushes BVB Past Wolfsburg

Less than a week after losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund are back in the win column, thanks to a lone goal from Marco Reus assisted by Julian Brandt. Today’s squad was quite different from the squad on Tuesday, with Salih Özcan, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Niclas Füllkrug, Marco Reus, Felix Nmecha, and Ramy Bensebaini making the Starting XI.

After a very uneventful first half that saw a grand total of 0.47 xG between both sides, Dortmund began to tip the scales more in the second half, before eventually snatching a breakthrough with Julian Brandt knocking in a low cross to Marco Reus, who slotted the ball past Koen Casteels and into the net. Wolfsburg, who struggled offensively as much as BVB did, never seriously threatened to equalize, and BVB held on for their second 1-0 win of the season.

It was far from convincing— the first half especially— but at the end of the season all we’ll care about is the three points. Here are my candidates for Man of the Match:

Marco Reus

I don’t exactly have a cornucopia of terrific performances to choose from, but if there was one player who might deserve a Man of the Match shout today, it’s the captain. Like the rest of the squad he was very quiet in the first half, but he had a well-taken free kick that forced a strong save from Casteels, and his goal was ultimately the difference that got Dortmund the win.

Julian Ryerson

I was actually quite impressed with Ryerson’s play at right back. He kept Wolfsburg pretty much on lockdown, and although he didn’t create much on offense, he helped maintain possession and did his defensive duties diligently.

Julian Brandt

Brandt has had a frustrating spell of matches in which he hasn’t been able to put his full quality to use. That continued during the first half today, but eventually came into his own and ultimately provided the match-winning assist.

Salih Özcan

I’m not sure that was actually one of BVB’s top four players, but after weeks of watching Emre Can clown around, giving the ball away needlessly and committing pointless yellow-card-worthy fouls, seeing Özcan play like a normal, functional CDM was a breath of fresh air, and it’s nice to know that we at least have somebody who can fill into that position when/if Can gets hurt.