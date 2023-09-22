Match Preview: Dortmund Host Wolfsburg at the Westfalenstadion

After a valiant defensive effort against PSG in the midweek, Terzic and his team now must turn their heads towards the Bundesliga once again, as they host VfL Wolfsburg at home on Saturday afternoon. As we all know, it has been very up-and-down this season for BVB, and now they face a decent opponent in Wolfsburg, who I personally think are prime challengers for a cheeky top six spot.

The task for Terzic will once again be to try and get his team to play some sort of coherent football for 90 minutes. So far this season, the team have dipped in and out in terms of in-game momentum, and that’s even against newly promoted teams like Heidenheim. I expect this to be a very hard match, and it probably won’t be pretty.

Predicted lineup:

Terzic tried something new in the midweek against PSG, but I imagine that he’ll turn back to his standard formation for this one. I think some players have deservedly played themselves into the starting XI as well. At least I hope he’ll try something different this time around.

While making this, Dortmund’s missing depth really hit me. I think Reus has shown some very decent form off the bench lately, and I trust that he still has a lot to offer to this team. Sabi is out, and Nmecha has been offering next to nothing so far. Therefore, I hope to see Brandt slot into the deeper midfield role as we’ve seen some times before. Adeyemi and Haller haven’t done anything to warrant a start, and Füllkrug has looked like one of our best players with his limited gametime. I’m not quite sure of Gio’s health yet, so I’ll replace Adeyemi with JBG, who should probably be able to offer 60 minutes or so of football before he can be subbed off. While Hummels has been one of our best players, I do think he deserves a rest (and if he doesn’t need it, then for the love of God start him).

Player to Watch: Jonas Wind

It’s SEVEN goals and three assists in 7 games this season for Jonas Wind. I’ve already highlighted him in an earler match preview last year, but this year he has done exactly what I expected of him. The Danish “discount Harry Kane” is in inspired form, and the BVB defense should be very careful not to offer him too much space.

Score prediction:

This is a really tough one. Wolfsburg have had a decent start to their season, and I think that Nico Kovac is on his way to identifying the right formular for his Wolfsburg side. With that said, The Black and Yellows have a really strong home record, and they generally have a good grasp on the wolves. I predict a high scoring affair and a 3-2 win for Dortmund.