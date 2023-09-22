(LATE) Looking Around the League: Heidenheim Collect A Win, Gladbach Do Not

Author’s Note: Apologies, I forgot to publish this earlier in the week.

The past weekend’s Bundesliga action has come to a close, giving way to Champion’s League fever. It was an important match day for BVB and especially Edin Terzic, as a 4-2 victory gave the head coach some breathing room following the tension-filled start to the season. Elsewhere, Heidenheim built on their draw with the Black and Yellows to collect a first Bundesliga victory, and Gladach managed to stave off an embarrassment against Bochum with late theatrics.

Here are the results from the weekend.

Results

Bayern Munich 2-2 Leverkusen

Köln 1-3 Hoffenheim

Freiburg 2-4 Dortmund

Mainz 1-3 Stuttgart

RB Leipzig 3-0 Augsburg

Wolfsburg 2-1 Union Berlin

Bochum 1-1 Frankfurt

Heidenheim 4 -2 Werder Bremen

Darmstadt 3-1 Monchengladbach

More Points for Gritty Heidenheim

Bundesliga newcomers Heidenheim have made themselves known in the top tier, collecting important early season points to get themselves well clear of the relegation zone. The small Bavarian town of about 50,000 people has seen their team go from stride to stride, progressing from the 3. Liga in 2013 all the way to the top flight ten years later. Could we have another Union Berlin in the making?

Heidenheim took the spoils from Werder Bremen in a 4-2 victory. Despite having less possession and a lower xG, Heidenheim started the game 2-0, before being chased back to 2-2. A set of low percentage, high skill chances resulted in a further two for the hosts, who will be thrilled with their start to the season.

Gladbach Avoid Embarrassment

It was a tale of two halves in Darmstadt this weekend, as visitors Borussia Monchengladbach were nearly sent home with their tails between their legs. Darmstadt were first to strike and kept striking, notching three in the first 33 minutes to give themselves a comfortable lead. Yet early goals are not necessarily your friend in this league, as a late surge from the visitors allowed them to claw back a point.

Gladbach have had a rocky start to the season, which comes as little surprise given their upheaval over the summer. Long-time talents like Ramy Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram departed for new pastures, and the club still seems to be reeling from the departure of sporting director Max Eberl a few season ago. Still, USMNT striker Jordan Pefok is a solid Bundesliga acquisition, if only on loan, to help fill the void left by Thuram. The striker got his side going in the 56th minute, and they carried on from there to save their blushes. Gladbach will need to really kick on this season, or they face losing more stars like Manu Kone. They couldn’t even get their ceremonial win against Bayern Munich, which is a concerning sign.

What team impressed you the most this (past) weekend? Let us know in the comments.