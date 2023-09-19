MOTM Poll: BVB Outclassed by PSG

According to Fotmob, Dortmund apparently registered 14 shots against PSG in their UCL matchup today, but unless they all came after I stopped watching, I certainly didn't see any of them. Dortmund put on a lackluster display in Paris to keep the course with their season so far. A soft penalty conceded by Niklas Süle undid what had been, up to that point, a decent defensive performance. Later, Felix Nmecha continued to endear himself to the BVB faithful by completely abandoning his defensive duties as Achraf Hakimi completed an Olympic figure skating routine, unbothered, in the Dortmund box before finding the back of the net.

The only real surprise from this match was Terzic’s choice to field a three-at-the-back, which, in fairness, paid off in the first half. It was Dortmund’s complete lack of an outlet that kept them pinned into their own third, however, that would eventually lead to a concession.

Here are today’s candidates for Man of the Match.

Mats Hummels

Hummels was part of a stalwart defensive effort until the goals were conceded, and to be fair, BVB shored back up quickly after. The penalty was harsh, and the second goal was a midfielder error. Despite the scoreline, Hummels once again was a key element in the defensive blockade.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Similarly, Nico Schlotterbeck played an important role in keeping the opposition quiet. He should have done better to close down the cross which led to the penalty, but let’s remember the pool of candidates for MOTM from a performance like that. He did a’ight.

Niclas Füllkrug

The German offered a focal point for BVB to operate toward and their play, once again, improved with him on the field. If he is fit at the weekend, he really needs to start.

Marco Reus

Marco Reus is my favorite football player, and he is therefore today’s fourth candidate for Man of the Match.

Emre Can would have actually been a decent shout for MOTM if he had not picked up his THIRD yellow in FIVE games for MOUTHING OFF.