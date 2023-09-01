 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MOTM Poll: Dortmund Collapse Against Heidenheim in Yet Another Poor Display

Same Old, Same Old

By Yashodhar
Borussia Dortmund - 1. FC Heidenheim Photo by Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Oh, well. The all-too-familiar capitulation against a side we should’ve comfortably beaten. We were two goals up going into the break after a surprisingly spineless first half from the visitors, only to fall to a screamer and possibly the strangest VAR-awarded penalty of all time. While the game featured some interesting refereeing, we cost ourselves the three points here with some atrocious finishing and decision-making in the final third. Not great at all, considering this Heidenheim team lost to both Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg, conceding five in the process. I repeat: oh, well.

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - Bundesliga
Jule was one of the rare bright spots in today’s display
Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Here are your choices for our Man of the Match:

Julian Brandt

Move him into the centre and he produces. Move him wide of the utterly inept Nmecha and he doesn’t. A lovely goal from him early on, and a generally lively performance.

Nico Schlotterbeck

I was very worried about our back four without Hummels, and those fears were almost certainly justified, but Schlotti didn’t do much wrong and was bright on the ball throughout.

Emre Can

Can slotted his penalty away and looked feisty overall, but didn’t lose his head in the middle. Collected a booking that (unusually enough) he probably didn’t deserve.

Marcel Sabitzer

Though it isn’t saying much, Sabitzer put in his best performance in a BVB shirt thus far. Can’s much more disciplined performance meant that he could play the shuttling role he excels at, and he looked threatening almost throughout.

