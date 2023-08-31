Official: Borussia Dortmund Sign Niclas Füllkrug

Hansi Flick recently announced his call-ups for the German National Team in the upcoming International break. Dortmund are sending the likes of Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Julian Brandt, Emre Can and Felix Nmecha to represent Germany... Wait! What was that? Dortmund are sending SIX!?

And thus we welcome Niclas Füllkrug to Borussia Dortmund as the backup(?) striker to Sebastian Haller. The thirty-year-old German International rose to recognition last season with his consistent form, even earning a place in Hansi Flick’s World Cup squad for the first time in his career. He’s now the regular starting striker for Germany and he’s soon to be (hopefully) scoring goals in black and yellow.

Füllkrug comes from Werder Bremen for a fee in the ballpark of €13 million, with a couple million more in add-ons. This seems like a much more reasonable fee than what some outlets had previously reported.

At the reveal, Sebastian Kehl was quoted: “Niclas has proven his scoring prowess over the years and won the goalscorer’s crown last season.”

Füllkrug will wear the number 14 and can be expected to join the team immediately. He seems like a pretty humble guy and I think his personality will fit right in at Dortmund.

Your Thoughts?

What do you make of this signing?

Will Füllkrug be in tomorrow’s match day squad?

Does BVB need another Striker?