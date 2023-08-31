THE GROUP OF DEATH: Borussia Dortmund Draw Paris Saint Germain, AC Milan, and Newcastle in the Champions League Group Stage

The results of the Champions League draw are in! Borussia Dortmund have drawn Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and in the group stage of this year’s tournament. Here’s a look at Dortmund’s three opponents in Group F:

Paris Saint-Germain

Everyone’s favorite Qatari-backed club is the top dog in Group F this year. This season, Paris Saint Germain look vastly different then their former selves; they’ve lost both Neymar and Messi while their midfield has gone through a complete change. With Luis Enrique at the helm, PSG are still finding their feet three games into the season and it is difficult to say what they will look like when Dortmund visit Paris. What we do know, however, is that Mbappe continues to be one of the best players in the world with three goals in two games for PSG and the club once again spent big this transfer window with the acquisitions of Milan Skriniar, Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, Lucas Hernandez, Kang-In Lee, and Manuel Ugarte. While this PSG team looks like it’s missing the key names from the past on paper, their squad looks much better-constructed than previous seasons, and they have made massive improvements across the entirety of the squad. If they can find their feet before their matchup against Dortmund, it will be a tough task for Terzic’s men.

AC Milan

Last year’s semifinalists, AC Milan were justly touted as the fiercest team from Pot 3. They’ve managed to keep the bulk of their squad outside of Sandro Tonali, who is now plying his trade in Newcastle, and brought in a plethora of attacking options to help out Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud. Former Dortmund player and USMNT star, Christian Pulisic, will make his return to the Westfalenstadion once gain and has been electric for AC Milan in his first few games for the club. Stefano Pioli’s men have established themselves as a side with tricky wingers and on the best supporting number 9s in football the past decade. While their midfield are still finding their feet after switching Tonali out for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the side have kept the entirety of their backline, including goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was terrific last season. While a trip to the San Siro is special for any player, Dortmund will have to rise to the occasion if they want any hope of beating AC Milan.

Newcastle

While AC Milan were arguably the best team of Pot 3, Newcastle United are easily the best team of Pot 4 and will be looking to win the group, let alone advance into the round of 16. Eddie Howe’s side have put their massive Saudi-backed coffers to use over the past three years and now hold one of the Premier League’s best teams. While they hold fantastic attacking players, including Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron, and Callum WIlson, Newcastle’s real strength lies in their sides defense. With the joint-lowest goals conceded in the Premier League last year, they have only reinforced their defensive structure with the additions of Valentino Livramento and previously-mentioned midfielder, Sandro Tonali. In their return to the Champions League, Newcastle will be aiming to push as far as possible and it’ll be up Borussia Dortmund to stop them. Oh god.

Here’s the draw in full:

Your Thoughts

What do you think of this season’s draw? Who are you looking forward to facing the most? Are there any matches outside of Dortmund’s group that you’re looking forward to?