Report: Borussia Dortmund Closing in on Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug

Borussia Dortmund’s last-minute search for a striker to back up Sébastien Haller is winding down, and it appears that they have found their man: Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug. According to Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger, Füllkrug is already in Dortmund for his medical. The move would be for a transfer fee of €15 million after bonuses.

Füllkrug is a Bundesliga veteran who has recently blossomed into one of the league’s top strikers. Last season, he was the joint top-scorer in the league alongside Christopher Nkunku, a record that was good enough to earn him a call up to the German National Team for the 2022 World Cup.

With this move, Edin Terzic finally has the backup striker he desperately wants. Although I wrote yesterday that Terzic’s concerns about AFCON were largely unfounded and that the club did not need to go out and spend millions of Euros on an older, uninspiring target like Yussuf Poulsen, at the very least Füllkrug is a good player who can make an impact on the squad. My concern immediately goes to Youssoufa Moukoko, because I find it hard to see how the young striker will get any playing time at all, unless Füllkrug and/or Haller are injured.