Report: Borussia Dortmund Make an Offer for Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap

Borussia Dortmund’s pursuit of Southampton’s center back, Armel Bella-Kotchap, is heating up, with the German club making an offer for the 21-year old French-born, German international.

It seems like Sebastian Kehl is not done cooking in the summer transfer window. With Soumaïla Coulibaly’s recent move to Royal Antwerp, BVB have been in desperate need for more center back depth, and Kehl is hoping that he’s found his guy. According to Patrick Berger, BVB have now submitted an official bid to Southampton for Bella-Kotchap. The offer is for a loan with an option to buy.

Borussia Dortmund have made an offer to Southampton - loan + option to buy regarding Armel Bella-Kotchap. The player is keen to join Borussia Dortmund. Bayern also interested but they haven't spoken to the player yet.



As Paul has already discussed in an earlier article about Bella-Kotchap, signing this kid would not just be a depth signing, but a signing for the future. Bayern have also shown interest in ABK too, but have yet to make a concrete offer for the player. Snatching a talent like this from under Bayern’s nose would certainly make this mediocre transfer window way more acceptable. A loan with a buy option seems like the best (and only) solution, as Kehl has had some trouble offloading several players, primarily Thorgan Hazard and Thomas Meunier.

If you are interested in getting to know the player a little more, and understanding what the hype is all about, take a look at Bella-Kotchap’s (very promising) FB Ref profile.

