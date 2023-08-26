MOTM Poll: Dortmund Outworked and Outplayed by Bochum

It took two match days for a certified Borussia Dortmund stinker. A goal from Donyell Malen was enough to win Dortmund a point, but not all three. BVB were outworked from the first kick of the game, and seemed to have no game plan for breaking down Bochum’s midfield.

I’m sure whoever is writing the post-match reaction will have more to say about this total dumpster fire of a match, but that’s not this article’s purpose. Here are the four players who were the least dreadful.

Donyell Malen

Even before the equalizer, I thought Malen was the only player who showed anything resembling quality. He was diving into tackles left and right and actually managed to create a few chances with his dribbling ability and pace. His goal was a tad lucky, but that’s what happens when you shoot.

Sebastien Haller

Haller had quite a few bright moments. He nearly scored from a header in the opening minutes of the game, created a chance that Nmecha blasted off the post, and had a few nifty back-heels in the buildup that his teammates didn’t seem able to anticipate.

Julian Brandt

Despite being mostly invisible on the wing for the first 60 minutes of the match, Brandt created a few chances. He assisted Malen’s goal, not that it was anything special, and set up a shot from Malen that deflected just wide in the second half.

Nico Schlotterbeck

That’s about it as far as good performances go, but I need to nominate a fourth person. Schlotterbeck handled Bochum’s press well enough, better than most on the squad, and it’s not like he had any options to pass to anyway.