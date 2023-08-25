Match Preview: Borussia Dortmund Travel 11 Miles for First Away Game of the Season

Hop in everyone, the first away game is here! Borussia Dortmund are traveling to the Vonovia Ruhstadion in Bochum tomorrow for this season’s bastardized version of the Revierderby while Schalke are on holiday in the second tier. This match has all the clear indications of a Dortmund victory; a 20 minute commute to Bochum, a 30 minute, Bochum conceding 5 goals to Stuttgart on MD1, and Dortmund’s sleeky new away kit being launched this morning. We all know, however, that no match is a given and despite their Bundesliga record since returning to the top flight in 2022, Bochum have performed admirably against Borussia Dortmund in the league and hold a 1-2-1 record against their neighbors. Tomorrow will be Dortmund’s chance to pull ahead of Bochum in the head to head and snag a statement win to get the Bundesliga rolling after struggling on matchday 1.

Player Person to Watch: Robert Schroeder

Now there are three reasons I ruined the Match Preview format and picked referee Robert Schroeder instead of a an actual Bochum player. The first reason is because it might make Fear The Wall’s glorious leader, Sean, angry when he reads this. The second is because this Bochum team looks bad. Very bad. Due to their limited budget, they haven’t been able to bring in any particularly threatening reinforcements despite finishing near the relegation dogfight last season. Of their players, Maximilian Wittek from Vitesse looks the most dangerous and registered 10 goal involvements from left wingback last season in the Eredivisie. The third and, most important reason is that Dortmund’s last fixture with Bochum was decided by referee Sascha Stegemann. In a season where Dortmund lost the league by goal difference, Stegemann made a massive decision to not award Adeyemi a penalty in the 65th minute after he was clearly fouled. I’m sure Terzic and his players haven’t forgotten that, or the celebration by the Bochum fans after the game, and will be keen to get revenge. Will Robert Schroeder be able to handle the tempers of both sets of players or will he struggle like Stegemann did before him?

Predicted Lineup

After a string of injuries last week, the Dortmund squad looks a bit healthier with Adeyemi and Nmecha both returning to the squad. Dortmund’s fullback shortage continues, however, and the squad will have only Bensebaini and Wolf as fullbacks in the squad. That being said, I’m predicting this starting 11:

Score Prediction

Despite some negativity riddled through this preview, I’m predicting an emphatic victory for Borussia Dortmund. 7-1 scoreline with two goals from Malen, three from Haller, one from Wolf, and a Kobel rabona goalkick that ends up in the back of the net that will eventually win the Puskas award.