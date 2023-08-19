MOTM Poll: Dortmund Somehow Scrape Three Points Over the Line against FC Köln

Well — there you have it folks! The first game of the season. The Black and Yellows got three points against FC Köln, but it happened in good ol’ BVB fashion — with luck, sweat and tears (for JBG for not being subbed in). Terzic shuffled and dealt basically all his offensive cards today, and for most of the second half, Köln indeed looked the most threatening side. A lucky bounce struck by Malen in the 88th secured a very nervy win in the end. One thing is for sure — Terzic still has a lot of work to do, and if BVB plan on allowing this many turnovers each game, Kobel isn’t going to end up with many clean sheets at the end of the season — even though he’s a demi-god in goal.

Here are our MOTM nominations from BVB’s narrow win against Steffen Baumgart’s men:

Donyell Malen

Obviously a candidate for scoring the winning goal. Malen is always trying, although he’s not always succeeding. Today he had a very hard time as he was doubled down on for almost the entire game. Despite Köln’s best attempts, the Dutchman managed to find a small pocket of space at the back post for Brandt’s corner in the 88th minute. He did strike it horribly, but if you aren’t trying, you aren’t winning, and Malen ran his ass off today. If Malen can turn into the kind of player that can score on even his worst days, BVB fans have a lot to look forward to.

Ramy Bensebaini

Of the two official Bundesliga debuts today, Bensebaini had by far the most impressive one. It’s actually kinda weird having a defensive, physically present fullback at our disposal, but today, Bensebaini worked very hard to keep his side quiet. He made some very good recoveries and last-ditch tackles. He’s forward passing wasn’t always the best, but he was tenacious and effective, and he didn’t stop running and working until he was subbed off. If he can better his link-up play during the season, I think we have a very promising player at our hands.

Mats Hummels

Oh Mats... No one defends quite like you. Mats Hummels is 34, and he absolutely rocked the defense today. He was very present on the offensive end as well, and even though his efforts weren’t rewarded with a goal, he was always on the end of free kicks and corners. He made some crucial tackles to stop a flurry of counter attacks from The Billy Goats, and he cleared crosses from both corners and open play. An absolute vintage Mats Hummels display. I guess he really doesn’t want to be on the bench, huh?

Gregor Kobel

Gregor “Captain” Kobel did what he does best today — saved BVB points. He saved a point blank header from Mathias Olesen in the 79th minute, and he was quick off his line to deny Köln a goal in the first half as well. Together with death and taxes, I guess we can add spectacular saves from Kobel to the list of certainties in life. Kobel is absolutely worth the double digit salary that BVB are preparing for him in a new contract offer, and he proved it once again today.

Poll Who was you MOTM? Donyell Malen

Ramy Bensebaini

Mats Hummels

Gregor Kobel vote view results 11% Donyell Malen (18 votes)

5% Ramy Bensebaini (9 votes)

50% Mats Hummels (76 votes)

31% Gregor Kobel (48 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Your Thoughts?

What did you think about today’s game? I think I’ve spoken about the negatives. What about some positives? Tell me your positive takeaway from the game today in the comments!