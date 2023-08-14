Borussia Dortmund Interested in Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap

Patrick Berger and now Ruhr Nachrichten are reporting that Borussia Dortmund are in the market for another center back, with the 21-year-old Southampton and Germany center back, Armel Bella-Kotchap, being the top target.

Borussia Dortmund has set its sights on Armel Bella-Kotchap. It is unclear whether Borussia Dortmund wants to buy time through a loan or pay the 20 million euros. The club has the financial resources.



@RNBVB #BVB pic.twitter.com/CsJYngC8Gf — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) August 13, 2023

Bella-Kotchap joined Southampton from VfL Bochum last season, for a fee reported to be around €10m, however, frequent injuries derailed his season, and he struggled to establish himself in a side that finished bottom of the Premier League and were relegated to the Championship in the process. ABK’s problem was never that he wasn’t good enough, he was easily Southampton’s best center back, but he simply wasn’t able to get a run of games under his belt.

Armel Bella-Kotchap is one of a number of big names still at the South Coast side hoping to secure a move back to a top flight team, and his injuries seem to be what is stopping teams coming in for him so far. I’m sure that some potential suitors are watching and waiting to see how he looks when he returns from injury, but there is a deal to be made for anyone that is willing to make their move now.

If the reports that the fee will be around €20m, BVB would be foolish not to go and get him. That would be an absolute steal for what is a very talented kid. I’d be surprised if it does turn out to be that cheap in the end, though there are rumors of a €25m release clause that might be keeping the price down. If it’s any less than €30m then I think Dortmund should view it as a risk worth taking.

Your Thoughts?

What do you think of the reports that Borussia Dortmund are going to sign the 21-year-old German center back, Armel Bella-Kotchap? Where do you think he sits in the depth chart?