MotM Poll: Dortmund Victorious in First Competitive Match of the Season

Summer is winding down and that means the return of competitive football across Europe! Dortmund have kicked off their 2023-24 campaign in style with a 6-1 win over fourth division side, TSV Schott Mainz. The performance was strong overall, but a back injury to Niklas Süle in the first half was certainly concerning. I give a lot of credit to Schott Mainz as they played a brave game against a much stronger opponent. Their goal was deserved and their attackers resilient, but Dortmund’s midfield and attack was simply too strong for TSV.

Here are our picks for Man of the Match:

Sebastian Haller

The prospect of having Haller available from the beginning of the season is looking increasingly exciting. His first half brace ensured Dortmund held control at halftime, and his link-up play with Reus, Malen and Brandt helped create further goals and goal-scoring opportunities. Sebastian scored two goals from three shots and I’d say that’s a pretty good conversion rate.

Julian Brandt

Brandt started the match rather sluggish, but shook it off quickly to assist the opening goal in the 22’, and score BVB’s second goal two minutes later. In addition, he offered a near-constant attacking threat, creating several chances and Jule’s long-ball accuracy was 100%. Brandt is someone who finds space and delivers the ball with precision.

Marcel Sabitzer

Dortmund’s newest signing found his way into our Man of the Match poll with an impressive performance today. Sabitzer’s passing success was over 90% as he seems to have integrated into the squad rather quickly. He also offered defensive stability alongside Emre Can. Marcel’s performance was capped by a screamer of a goal. He’s got a lot of power behind his shots, so let’s hope today's showing was a glimpse of more to come.

Donyell Malen

Donny seems to have built on his improved form last season, because the Dutchman was all over the attacking third creating chances and even scoring his own. It was nice to see Donny make a few accurate crosses into the box as well. I think Malen’s sprinting was faster than any other player today, he deserves his goal and the shout for Man of the Match.

Poll Who was your Man of the Match? Sebastian Haller

Julian Brandt

Marcel Sabitzer

Donyell Malen vote view results 36% Sebastian Haller (59 votes)

12% Julian Brandt (20 votes)

26% Marcel Sabitzer (43 votes)

24% Donyell Malen (39 votes) 161 votes total Vote Now

Gotta give our veteran, Mats Hummels and honorable mention too; he’s still an important player to the squad.

Who’s excited for the new season? I know I am!