Official: Marco Reus Relinquishes the Captain’s Armband

Marco Reus may have turned heads this week when he returned to training with his hair bleached blonde, but some may not have anticipated that the veteran playmaker would also be giving up his captaincy after five years. Borussia Dortmund and Marco Reus made this announcement today on social media.

Personally, I don’t think this should come as a surprise. At thirty-four, Reus appears to be following in his predecessor Lukas Piszczek’s footsteps in allowing a younger player to step into that vital leadership role. I believe both Marco Reus and Mats Hummels will still offer leadership on-field and in the locker room, and the two will likely still adorn the armband from time to time, but the question still arises: Who will be the official captain?

My Somewhat Baseless Suggestions for BVB’s New Captain.

Emre Can

While he’s probably best known for his hot temper and occasional red cards, Emre Can showed brilliant growth last season, becoming one of Dortmund’s most valuable players. He brings a wealth of experience to the pitch, and Edin Terzic seems to know how to get the best out of the German. Should BVB successfully extend Emre Can’s contract, I think he could make a strong captain.

Gregor Kobel

Assuming he’s fit, Greg will play every single game, ensuring we will usually have the first-choice captain on the pitch. He seems to be an honest guy who isn't afraid to admit his mistakes and criticize his team when it’s called for. The added leadership role could give Kobel the boost in confidence he needs to oust Yann Sommer as the Swiss’ starting keeper.

Julian Brandt

I freaking love Brandt, but he’s a quiet guy who seems to avoid the spotlight. I respect that, but I don’t think he’s captain material.

Marius Wolf

After Reus, Wolf has been at Dortmund the longest. He’s not always a starter, but he’s so versatile and hard-working that he could bring strong leadership to the squad. Wolf has also been a life-long Dortmund fan and playing for his favorite club could be one reason for his consistently strong performances last season.

Niklas Süle

He has potential, but the German has only been with BVB for a year so he might not be ready for the role of captain. Fans haven't forgotten about his time at Bayern and I could see the club receiving backlash should they appoint Süle.

If we hadn’t sold Bellingham, he’d be the obvious choice. Who am I forgetting?

