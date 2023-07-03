Official: Felix Nmecha Signs for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have officially announced the signing of Felix Nmecha from VFL Wolfsburg for a fee of €30 million, including bonuses and additional fees. Nmecha is signing a five-year deal.

Der #BVB verpflichtet den deutschen Nationalspieler Felix #Nmecha vom @VfL_Wolfsburg. Der Mittelfeldakteur unterschrieb am Montag einen bis zum 30. Juni 2028 gültigen Vertrag. ✍️



Nmecha is a 22 year-old midfielder who notched three goals and five assists in the Bundesliga last season. In his midfield breakdown, Paddy spoke in depth about Felix Nmecha and his various passing and defensive metrics, and it’s pretty clear that Nmecha would be a serious downgrade from Jude Bellingham. While I am prepared to be proven wrong, it appears at the moment that €30 million is a significant overpay for a player who has not demonstrated the type of elite play that would push BVB to a Bundesliga title.

I’ve already said my piece about what I think of Nmecha as a person off the pitch. If he really is going to be here for 4-5 years, then there’s no point in constantly re-treading his homophobia, unless he comes out with more nonsense in public again. I’ve already spoken with the other FTW writers, and we’re all on the same page. We’re not going to let our personal opinions of Nmecha influence our objectivity regarding his play on the pitch - if he plays well we will praise him, and if he doesn’t, we will criticize him, and that’s that.