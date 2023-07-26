Emre Can Named BVB Captain

Emre Can has been named Borussia Dortmund’s captain, the team announced today on its official Twitter account.

©️ Der neue Kapitän von Borussia Dortmund heißt: Emre Can! pic.twitter.com/9nDXy6RrD2 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 26, 2023

A team’s captainship is mostly symbolic, and some people tend to put more stock in the decision than it necessarily deserves. When Marco Reus resigned his commission at the end of last season, a number of possible replacements naturally emerged, including Gregor Kobel, Mats Hummels, and Niklas Süle. Now, it appears that the club has made its decision.

Emre Can was arguably Dortmund’s most consistent player last year, and his leadership in midfield proved vital in the second half of the season as BVB fought for the Bundesliga title. Can is a veteran that has been around the block, is a workhorse, and never seems afraid to speak his mind, either on or off the pitch. He recently signed a contract extension to 2026, so he will be around for a while too. By all accounts he is very well-liked in the locker room, so he’s seems to be a natural choice to lead the black-and-yellows next season.