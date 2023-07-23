Report: BVB’s Signing of Marcel Sabitzer is Imminent

It seems like Sebastian Kehl has found his final midfield piece for the upcoming season. Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich is set to join The Black-and-Yellows for a fee of €19 million including bonuses, according to Patrick Berger.

✅️ DONE DEAL: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement over a transfer of Marcel Sabitzer.



Transfer fee: 19 million euros including (!) bonuses.



Marcel Sabitzer is a household name in the Bundesliga, and many fans probably remember him for running RB Leipzig’s midfield for six whole seasons before he was picked up by Bayern Munich for 42 million euros. Sabitzer never really broke into the Bayern starting XI, and even though his loan spell at Manchester United wasn’t a downright disaster, it wasn’t enough to convince Erik Ten Haag to keep the midfielder.

Sabitzer will be quite a more balanced addition to the midfield, and if you ask me, I think his profile suits our current needs quite well. He’s a classic link-up player with an eye for goal, and he knows the in and outs of the Bundesliga already. On paper, it’s a smart pickup by Kehl with not too much risk involved. A concern around the Austrian should be his ability to maintain fitness, as he has had not too few injuries throughout the years. Let’s hope he can stay fit and help BVB achieve their goals next season. If you want a look at Sabitzer’s stats, they can be found here.

