Midfield Updates: Can Extends, Interest in Sabitzer

Another BVB player has extended their contract; this time it’s Emre Can.

BVB’s industrious defensive midfielder put pen to paper today on a contract that will see him tied to the club until at least 2026. The new contract is performance related, a theme in BVB’s offers to the more senior crowd. It seems Dortmund is aiming to set the bar high for their highest earners and prevent payroll nightmares like Nico Schulz. Still, Can reportedly accepted his extension at reduced terms. While I think this policy of extending players and reducing their salaries is a little unprofessional (especially players in the ‘prime’), it serves BVB well to reduce the cost of one of their higher earners. It also shows Can’s commitment to the project when salaries in Saudi Arabia could undoubtedly have been a temptation if he chose to pursue them.

Can was one of Dortmund’s standout players in the 22/23 season, cementing his place in the team from January onwards. Going from second-choice to undoubted starter was an impressive show of mentality from a player who looked to be on his way out of the club. BVB have now made a commitment to the German international; hopefully, he repays the faith with more quality performances.

Emre Can has just signed his new deal at Borussia Dortmund. ⚫️✔️ #BVB



Done and sealed, as expected. pic.twitter.com/4lDvLLONop — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

Further up the pitch, Dortmund has been linked with Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer. The box-to-box Austrian playmaker is reportedly available for as little as €15 million this summer, with Bayern looking to trim their bloated midfield. Sabitzer for his part seems to prefer a move to the Premier League, but a starting role at BVB may look more appealing if Champions League clubs fail to come calling from abroad.

#BVB - Marcel Sabitzer (29/ ) ist, wie von Bild berichtet, Thema. Dortmund will sich im Zentrum verstärken, ist angetan von MS. Heiß ist‘s aktuell aber nicht. Gab Gespräche. Sabitzer, zuletzt an ManUnited verliehen, tendiert eher gen England. Ablöse: €15m+Boni. ⚫️ @kerry_hau — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) July 21, 2023

Reactions to the signing have been mixed, especially with Sabitzer’s injury record, but a brief trip down memory lane will remind any Bundesliga fan of Sabitzer’s immense quality on either side of the halfway line.

Another midfield option we could see back in the news is former Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada. It seemed as though the Japanese international was one foot in the door at AC Milan, but recent movements may put an end to his move.

AC Milan are getting closer and closer to completing Samuel Chukwueze deal — discussion on final details/bonuses with Villarreal then it will be sealed. ⚫️



€20m fixed fee plus add-ons being negotiated.



️ Noah Okafor will land in Milano later tonight. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/A3gQ0IOMlu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

AC Milan seem to have agreed on a deal to sign Samuel Chukwueze, which will fill their final non-EU spot following the signings of Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Kamada and Chukwueze would also be competing for time, so the Rossoneri really only need one or the other. If Kamada becomes available again as a free transfer, BVB may reignite their interest.

Kehl and Co have confirmed that Emre Can will be a fixture in the midfield for a few more seasons. Who do you expect to join him? Let us know in the comments.