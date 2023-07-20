Report: Nico Schulz’ Contract Has Been Terminated

BVB have officially confirmed the contract termination of Nico Schulz, as per an official club statement. The statement was released this afternoon.

OFFICIAL: Nico Schulz's contract has been terminated.



Sebastian Kehl: "We are all aware that things have not developed as hoped for Borussia Dortmund and Nico Schulz in recent years. Nevertheless, we wish Nico all the best for his sporting and personal future."#BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) July 20, 2023

This ends a very miserable saga for what could probably be regarded as the worst transfer in BVB history. Schulz arrived all the way back in 2019 after an impressive spell at Hoffenheim. At that point, Schulz was on the German national team as well, but he never managed to make an impact for the BVB first team, as Raphael Guerreiro made the left back role all his own. Schulz has also been quite surrounded by some quite controversial, as he was accused of domestic violence back in August 2019. For quite some time, BVB have been sitting on Schulz’ big salary with no sporting output in return, and even though a contract termination was the last resort, it was definitely needed in this situation.

What happens to Schulz next is really a big question mark. The accusations against him have seemingly (and rightfully) hurt his reputation, and with his salary demands, there can’t be many clubs interested in the player, who is now 30 years old. Retirement doesn’t seem too unrealistic at all.

Other stories from today

BVB have reportedly shown interest in 29-year old Marcel Sabitzer from none other than Bayern Munich. His price sits around 15 million euros — an absolute bargain if you ask me.

Gio Reyna have been interviewed by Derek Rae, and seemingly committed himself to BVB for the long run. I was especially fond of this reply to a question regarding his future as BVB:

“I can’t think for a better club to play for. I’m lucky that my first professional club is also a club that has the chance to win the Bundesliga, Pokal and UCL. There is no moving up from Dortmund. [...]”

Gio hasn’t always shown the best sides of himself during his time at BVB, but there’s no denying that he’s still a huge talent and the possible future of US soccer. It’s nice to have players here who wants to really play for and represent the badge.

Your Thoughts?

Is Sabitzer the right fit for BVB (if you say no, there’s something wrong with ya). And is Schulz the worst BVB-transfer of all time?

Also — let me know what you guys have been up to during the summer! I recently visited Vienna, Freiburg, Munich and Strasbourg across two weeks. Did some city walking, trekking and bathing at Tegernsee, and I now suddenly understand why The Borg are having their training camps there. What an amazing place!