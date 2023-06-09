Ansgar Knauff Makes Permanent Move to Eintracht Frankfurt

Ansgar Knauff, who made his Dortmund debut back in 2020 and has been on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt for the last two seasons, has officially made a permanent to the Hesse-based club. Both Dortmund and Frankfurt announced the move this afternoon, and Dortmund are expected to receive in the range of €5 million for the sale according to various sources.

Knauff joined BVB in 2016 and eventually made his first-team debut during the 2020-21 Champions League campaign against Zenit. He later made his Bundesliga debut against Koln in 2021. His first goal for the club came in Dortmund’s thrilling 3-2 win over Stuttgart, with Knauff providing the game-winning goal for BVB. He’d appeared in 16 matches across all competitions for the Black and Yellow over two seasons, with his game-winner against Stuttgart being the only goal he’d scored for the club.

In search of consistent game time, he was sent out on loan to Frankfurt during the 2022 January transfer window on an 18-month deal, and he would make 19 total appearances for Die Adler during the Rückrunde, with seven of those appearances coming during Frankfurt’s Europa League-winning campaign. His excellent form for Frankfurt during the competition, where he scored two important goals against Barcelona and West Ham, saw him pick up Young Player of the Season honors from UEFA. In his first full season with Frankfurt, he appeared in 33 total matches and scored once as Frankfurt finished seventh in the league, advanced to the Champions League Round of 16, and were runner-up in the DFB Pokal.

It stinks to see a talented player leave the club, especially when Terzic had planned for him to make an impact off the bench upon his return back to Dortmund, but he clearly loves Frankfurt and the consistent minutes he’s received have done wonders for his professional development. And while the €5 million fee received for him is pretty low, getting something is definitely better than nothing.

We wish you nothing but the best, Ansgar!