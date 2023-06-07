Real Madrid Agree Deal to Sign Jude Bellingham for Over €100m

The deal is (apparently) done. Jude Bellingham is a Real Madrid player in all but name. A flurry of reports started circulating this afternoon, starting with David Ornstein, that Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have come to an agreement over the transfer of the 19-year-old English phenom, Jude Bellingham. All that is left is for Bellingham to pass his medical and don that fancy white shirt and do some keep ups in front of thousands of fans at the Santiago Bernabéu (I have never understood why fans are willing to show up for this stuff...).

Reports suggest that Real Madrid will pay an initial fee of €103m for the Bundesliga player of the year, with add-ons that could eventually total just under €31m. Birmingham will receive 5% of that fee, as a result of a sell-on clause as part of Bellingham’s deal to join Borussia Dortmund in 2020. On Jude’s end, he’s on a length contract, keeping him at the club until 2029, and making a whopping net salary of €10-12m per year.

OFFICIAL: Borussia Dortmund have confirmed Jude Bellingham deal done with Real Madrid.



⚪️ €103m fee plus bonuses. Add-ons can amount to 30% of the fixed amount.



⚪️ Agreement signed between the clubs, same for Jude who signed until June 2029.



pic.twitter.com/S2jScWXKwq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

The transfer fee is obviously significantly lower than Borussia Dortmund’s reported asking price of €150m. In reality, as much as I think Jude is probably worth that much, if not more, it was always unlikely that BVB would get close to that kind of sum, given that the player had already agreed terms with Real and everyone was aware Dortmund were willing to let him go. It is what it is.

Nonetheless, an initial fee of €103m does feel pretty low. I’m certainly no expert in football player market values, but I was expecting it to be closer to €120m. That said, if the add-ons are all relatively attainable, a fee of almost €135m isn’t far off what I would have hoped for. It remains to be seen what the final terms of the deal actually are though.

It’s not a done deal just yet, but the deal is done, and Jude Bellingham will be a Real Madrid player next season. He’s been a joy to watch over the last three seasons. For any Real fans wondering what to expect of Bellingham, where he will fit in their team, and how long he will take to become a fixture in the starting eleven... I remember the exact same questions when he arrived in Germany too. He’s going to surpass all your wildest expectations.