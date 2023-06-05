Official: Borussia Dortmund Sign Ramy Bensebaini

Borussia Dortmund have completed their first bit of incoming transfer business of the summer, signing Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Ramy Bensebaini on a four-year deal earlier today. The 28-year-old Algerian defender joins Borussia Dortmund on a free, having run down his Gladbach contract. He joins the club as Rapha Guerreiro’s replacement, who also leaves on a free, potentially headed for BVB’s title rivals, Bayern Munich.

Bensebaini’s profile is very different to Guerreiro’s, so this move signals a shift in approach for Dortmund at left back. Bensebaini is very much a typical defender, and his ability to fill in at center back when needed also offers BVB a little flexibility across the back line. He’s a pretty active defender, and a solid all-rounder in possession. Bensebaini also has a little more of a “fiery” character than Guerreiro, which definitely feels like something that Borussia Dortmund have been lacking over the years.

Ramy Bensebaini played a total of 95 games (7760 minutes) for Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga, scoring 19 goals (7 penalties) and providing 5 assists in that time, averaging 0.20 non-penalty goals + assists per 90. A pretty good tally for a typical full back.

I don’t think we can expect Bensebaini to reach the kind of highs that Rapha Guerreiro did in his time at Dortmund, but for all of Guerreiro’s high points there was also quite a few lows too. What Bensebaini offers is a much more dependable all-rounder at a position that you’d generally prefer fewer risks.

Welcome to Dortmund, Ramy!