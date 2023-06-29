Report: BVB’s Signing of Edson Álvarez Is Off

The longest running transfer saga for Dortmund this transfer window has been about the potential signing of Mexican midfielder Edson Álvarez from Ajax Amsterdam. For the longest time, the transfer looked to be imminent, and Dortmund even agreed personal terms with the player a month ago. In a sudden turn of events, according to Patrick Berger, Dortmund have seemingly pulled out of the transfer.

#BVB - Deal mit Edson Álvarez tatsächlich geplatzt und vom Tisch! Spieler wäre am Ende doch zu teuer gewesen. Interessante Wende, zumal mit dem Mexikaner alles ausgehandelt war und weitgehend Einigung herrschte. Vor allem Trainer Terzic soll Daumen gesenkt haben. ⚫️ @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) June 29, 2023

Apparently the club ultimately decided, that a transfer fee between 30 and 40 million euros was an irresponsible amount to pay. This will probably come as a big surprise for many BVB-fans, who expected to see the Mexican in black and yellow next season. Edin Terzic has seemingly, personally given a thumbs down to the transfer and instead want to continue with Emre Can and Salih Özcan as the defensive foundation of the midfield. With Felix Nmecha very likely coming in at any time, this means that Dortmund will probably look elsewhere for further midfield reinforcements.

Personally, I don’t think this sends the best signal, regardless of whether the transfer was actually going to be profitable or not. Dortmund were reportedly out for Álvarez very early in the transfer window, and the reported fee was always said to be around 35 million euros. Even though this is conscious choice from the club, they still have to start from ground zero again with both Le Fee and Álvarez out of the picture. Most of Dortmund’s hot rumors for this window (Ivan Fresneda, Enzo Le Fee and Edson Álvarez) have now all gone cold again. Let’s hope Kehl has a very solid plan B, because we somehow need to compensate for the loss of a certain young Englishman who carried the team for large stretches last season.

