The Daily Bee: Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’

Why am I quoting Creedence Clearwater Revival in the title? Well, it’s because this title race is becoming very emotionally draining. Dortmund win, Bayern lose, Dortmund lose, Bayern win. The games keep coming, and the drama is not stopping. The big wheels just keep on turning. Soon, however, we will reach the end of the river and the finite reality of the Bundesliga title winner. Until that time comes, I am trying to harden myself against further emotional turmoil.

Jude Bellingham Update

Jude Bellingham plays for Borussia Dortmund. This is the only update that matters.

Potential Midfield Reinforcement

The ever-reliable Patrick Berger has weighed in on several rumors swirling above the Dortmund camp, mainly in midfield. Both Enzo Le Fee of FC Lorient and Edson Alvarez of FC Ajax have had their names linked with BVB, and Mr. Berger has confirmed both of these rumors to be well-founded. BVB will be looking to strengthen in midfield this summer, and while Le Fee is one of the hottest topics around Europe, Alvarez’s stock was exceptionally hot last summer, and his abilities should not be overlooked due to Ajax’s subpar season.

Jadon Sancho is reportedly not a topic for BVB.

The Daily Buzz

The contract extension of Mats Hummels has gone very quiet, despite his stalwart performances. Is the veteran going to get another year?