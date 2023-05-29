Report: Jude Bellingham Wins Bundesliga Player of the Season

I hope you have all had some time to reflect on the disaster that struck our club on Saturday afternoon. You can treat this piece of news as an attempt at toxic optimism in a time of grief, or you can use it to cheer you up a bit.

Our very own Jude Bellingham has won the Bundesliga Player of the Season, an award that he thoroughly deserves. At the tender age of just 19 years old, Jude has been an instrumental part of this Dortmund team for the entire season. He contributed 8 goals and 4 assists across 31 league appearances this season (14 goals and 6 assists in all competitions), and BVB’s way of playing has revolved a lot around having a world class player like Jude in the middle of the park. Jude has won the most duels of any player in the Bundesliga this year, and his ability to cover a lot of ground every game has helped keep our midfield stable.

There have been a couple other solid candidates for the award this year. The first name that springs to mind is Niklas Füllkrug, who basically carried Bremen to another year in the Bundesliga, all by himself, while Randal Kolo Muani should also be given a shout, having picked up 15 goals and 11 assists (the highest combined total of goals and assist in the league this season). Both of these players have been really good, but Bellingham is honestly just a different breed. He’s now on his way to becoming a galactico at Real Madrid — a title that suits a player of his caliber.

Do you think Bellingham deserved the award this year? Have I missed anyone on my list? Let us know in the comments below.