MOTM Poll: Heartbreak for Dortmund as they tie 2-2 against Mainz

The season is officially over and Bayern Munich are champions once again, thanks to a very anonymous first half from Borussia Dortmund. Despite a heroic effort in the second half that saw them reverse a 2-0 deficit, it ultimately wasn’t enough. Normally, I try to provide a voice of reason, but there’s no need for that now. No matter if you have followed this team for one year, two years or several, you know what this title would have meant to the city. Yesterday, and this defeat, will be ingrained in our memories, there’s no denying that. What happened at Die Westfalenstadion today was one of the most painful moments I’ve experienced as decade long Dortmund fan. I hate it, and I hate that Bayern won the title, but that’s football. And even thought he team did blow it today, I don’t hate the team. I love this team, and I will continue to support it for as long as I live.

You can pick a player beneath if you think someone deserves a vote. If you don’t, I fully understand.

Julien Duranville

This guy turned 17 three weeks ago, and he absolutely ran circles around the Mainz defense. When Terzic was in desperate need of an offensive injection after an hour of play, Duranville provided exactly that. The young Belgian was succesful in all his dribble attempts, and he provided far better crosses than both Wolf and Ryerson had managed on the day. Definitely one for the future based on this performance.

Gio Reyna

Gio was subbed in at the hour mark instead of Brandt, and he immediately made an impact by creating the play that ended up being a goal from the foot of Raphael Guerreiro. He was very lively around the box, and seemed to find the passes that Julian Brandt is usually capable of. Gio showed Terzic that he maybe should not give up on him just yet.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Mouki came on at halftime and was very involved in basically any offensive play for the last 30 minutes. He also tracked back to compensate for the fact that Dortmund basically had no defenders on the pitch for the entire second half.

Niklas Süle

If Süle wasn’t on the pitch yesterday, Mainz would’ve scored even more goals — I’m sure of it. He wasn’t really at fault for the first goal, as it wasn’t his space to cover. On the second goal, he followed his mark correctly, while Emre Can was caught like a deer in the headlights. Süle won basically all of his duels on the day, and he will no doubt be of big value in the coming season.

Poll Who was your MOTM? Julien Duranville

Gio Reyna

Youssoufa Moukoko

Niklas Süle vote view results 0% Julien Duranville (0 votes)

0% Gio Reyna (0 votes)

0% Youssoufa Moukoko (0 votes)

0% Niklas Süle (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Your Thoughts?

Tell me about it... How do you feel? Sad? Angry? Somewhere in between? I’m going out for a nice dinner now to heal my wounds. And also... Thank you so much for reading along this season. This community is great, and I would not swap it for anything.