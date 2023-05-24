Official: Mats Hummels Extends to 2024!

Borussia Dortmund fans woke up today to one more big piece of good news: Mats Hummels, the club’s long-time veteran and who has defied age by putting in excellent play on the back line, has extended his contract by another year. While Hummels left his decision a little late, it appears that he ultimately decided to stay with the club that has been his home for 14 of the 17 years of his career.

Yes, he did leave BVB for a brief spell at Bayern Munich seven years ago, but since his return to his home club he has been nothing but a loyal soldier. He proved this on Sunday by literally putting his face on the line for his club, and now has confirmed his continued desire to play in Dortmund by putting his name on the dotted line:

Borussia Dortmund is delighted to announce Mats Hummels has extended his contract until June 30th, 2024 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/7iP0mUAxuI — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 24, 2023

Dortmund now head into next season with three quality center backs on the squad sheet in Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Niklas Süle. Other than maybe a depth signing, that should set up the squad fairly nicely for the upcoming season, and should allow Sebastian Kehl to focus on other areas of the squad in the upcoming transfer window.