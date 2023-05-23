The Daily Bee: Let’s Not Talk About It

One of the last things I want to hear about right now is Borussia Dortmund.

I do not know about you, readers, but the stress of this coming weekend has me unable to focus on just about anything. I keep opening up Twitter to doom-scroll through endless tweets from ESPN or the Bundesliga about how there is ONE GAME LEFT and this and that. People being way too confident. I can’t take it.

Let’s talk about something else.

(If you need some distraction, please read on. If you’re just here for more BVB doom-scrolling, thanks for visiting.)

What I’m Up To

So I just got back from a really cool trip to the American southwest. My fiance and I visited the Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest National Park, Monument Valley, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Zion National Park.

Here are some pictures.

I did a lot of hiking, a lot of driving, and saw a LOT of rocks. If you like rocks, I highly recommend this part of the world!

My Dog

This is my dog Benny, he is turning 13 this year! 13 years young, that is.

The Daily Buzz

How are you biding the time until Saturday? Any questions about my trip or my dog? Drop it in the comments!