Match Ratings: Dortmund Sit Just 90 Minutes from Glory After 3-0 Win over Augsburg

Heading into Sunday’s matchup against Augsburg, everyone associated with BVB knew that our destiny was, once again, in our own hands. RB Leipzig’s surprise win at the Allianz meant that it was suddenly Borussia Dortmund’s Meisterschale, with just two games left to play. The first of those games was a trip to the Fuggerstadt to face an Augsburg side that still have something left to play for this season, which made this game a potential banana skin.

Dortmund dominated the opening stages, with Felix Uduokhai’s dismissal for a last-man foul on Donyell Malen further tipping the balance as the first half wore on. The Black and Yellows were unable to find the breakthrough before the break, but Sebastien Haller broke the deadlock an hour into the game, pouncing on a deflected cross to finish from an awkward angle. The Ivorian would go on to double his tally (and the lead) almost half an hour later, tucking home a rebound from close range, before Julian Brandt wrapped up the game with a neat finish in stoppage time.

Here are our player ratings from this crucial win:

Starting XI

Gregor Kobel

Yash: 8

Anders: 7

I mean, it’s kinda symbolic, isn’t it? Kobel has been keeping us within reach of the title for the entire season, and Sunday was no different. He made a huge save to deny Irvin Cardona, who was about to flip the game on its head.

Joey: 8

Marius Wolf

Yash: 7

Anders: 6

I would’ve liked Wolf to be a bit more direct in his play — especially because Augsburg were down to 10 men. Wolf didn’t create anything offensively today, but he didn’t cause the team any major problems either.

Joey: 7

Niklas Süle

Yash: 7

Anders: 6

Joey: 8

Niklas Süle had a staggering 98% pass success rate against Augsburg and cleared several attacks before they could develop into anything dangerous. When Süle moved from Bayern Munich to Dortmund in the summer, his outspoken belief that BVB could win titles raised many eyebrows. Now he has the opportunity to deliver.

Mats Hummels

Yash: 8

Anders: 7

Joey: 8

The acting captain has been a stalwart in defense over the second half of this season. We are truly blessed to have someone of his quality ready to play when Schlotterbeck picked up an injury. Rumors suggest the German veteran has been offered a similar contract renewal as Marco Reus, but I have a theory that Hummels may choose to retire, should Dortmund lift the trophy next week. It would be one hell of a way to bow out, that’s for sure.

Julian Ryerson

Yash: 7

A real threat down the left. He looked really good in combination with Rapha; maybe a move to midfield is the answer?

Anders: 6

Joey: 7

Emre Can

Yash: 7

I think Can excels in the single-pivot role, between two slightly more advanced central midfielders. If he stays on his game like this, the lone six role (rather than the usual double pivot) might be here to stay.

Anders: 8

Joey: 8

Emre Can has grown more than any other Dortmund player under Terzic. His maturity as a leader in this squad is present every week. In the 73rd minute, when Ermedin Demirovic shoved him multiple times, Emre Can simply smiled and didn't reciprocate. To me, it was an obvious case of the Augsburg player trying to get Can, who was already on a yellow card, sent off. In previous years, it would have worked. Not this time!

Raphael Guerreiro

Yash: 7

He created the most chances and the highest expected assists, but it felt like the hole between the midfield and defensive lines that appeared midway through the second half was largely due to him not tracking back.

Anders: 7

Joey: 6

Karim Adeyemi

Yash: 5.5

Augsburg left him little room in behind the defense, limiting his threat considerably. Had a half-chance that I’d have liked to see him do a little better with.

Anders: 6

Adeyemi didn’t look quite as threatening as he has for the last couple of games, but something has changed, as his floor has risen considerably in 2023.

Joey: 6

Julian Brandt

Yash: 8

Ran the show in attacking midfield, picking up four key passes and putting up the second-highest expected assists. His running in the channels caused Augsburg no end of problems, especially during the first half. That goal puts him on nine, level with Seb and Donny in the league.

Anders: 7

As a creative midfielder, Brandt still has problems with low blocks when it comes to finding that one decisive pass or making just the right run. Nonetheless, you could really see what the goal meant to him. He has become a real Borusse, and for that, I tip my hat.

Joey: 8

Donyell Malen

Yash: 5.5

A quiet day for Donny, though he was very unlucky to be denied an assist by Augsburg’s ‘keeper Koubek.

Anders: 6

Even when Malen is not getting Scorerpunkte, he still keeps his side busy, and it’s great to see. Proof that wingers can still have decent games without scoring or assisting.

Joey: 7

Sebastien Haller

Yash: 9

The big man has arrived! Seb’s performance today showed that, while his hold-up play and finishing are obviously top-class, he’s also got a real goalscorer’s instinct. We could have a really scary frontline on our hands, come next season...

Anders: 9

Gets an extra nod for the first goal especially. A real goal scorer can create something from almost nothing, and Haller did exactly that on Sunday. That first goal proved very important for the course of the game, and it might also define Dortmund’s season as a whole.

Joey: 9

If this is what a fully-fit Sebastian Haller looks like, then he was well worth the record fee Dortmund spent to get him.

Substitutes

Salih Özcan

Yash: 7

Plugged a gap in the midfield efficiently. Happy with that.

Anders: 6

Had some freedom to move forward today, and actually succeeded quite well at it.

Joey: 6

Marco Reus

Yash: 8

Anders: 6

Immaculate positioning — very mediocre finish. And just, for the love of God, let him have Die Meisterschale after this season.

Joey: 8

I’m giving the captain an “8” for his creative impact when subbed in. He led the series of passes between Emre Can and Donny Malen, which drew Augsburg’s defense completely out of position, allowing Haller an unopposed tap-in. I cannot think of a player more deserving of becoming a Bundesliga Champion than Marco Reus.

Nico Schlotterbeck

N/A

Giovanni Reyna

N/A

Overall

Yash: 8

Dortmund were dominant throughout, posting twenty-eight shots to Augsburg’s four, and racking up a total xG of 3.1 (compared against Augsburg’s 0.25). However, this win is more a testament to the team’s ability to find a way; playing against 10 men away from home can be difficult, as Augsburg tried to sit deep and frustrate our attacking play, but the Black and Yellows came up with the goods eventually.

Terzic’s 4-3-3 has caused me some consternation in the past (especially against Chelsea), as we looked a little too static and disjointed to cause any threat. However, it worked really well today, with Rapha and Jule creating a combined nine chances, and Emre playing the screening role effectively.

Saturday’s the big one, now. Deep breaths, Borussen. Deep breaths.

Anders: 8

Playing against 10 men is easier in the sense that the opposing team isn’t able to attack as effectively. It can also be a real problem because the team that is outnumbered will usually sit back, absorb pressure and hit on the counter. Dortmund played with a lot of patience, and were also able to neutralize most of Augsburg’s attacking threat. You can’t expect Augsburg to have zero shots on goal, despite playing with only 10 men, and I see this as a very successful answer to The Stuttgart Incident. Oh, and the team also played under immense pressure away from home and got a 3-0 win. That’s something.

Joey: 8

I’m not going to lie; when Augsburg went down to 10 men, I actually panicked, with the Stuttgart match fresh in my memory. Thankfully, Terzic must have delivered an inspirational halftime team-talk, as BVB moved within grasp of the title. I’m honestly in a bit of shock. Now, BVB have the opportunity to become German champions in their home stadium.

For those of you who read my MOTM poll last weekend, I stated that I’d buy a red bull if Leipzig managed to take points from Bayern. I’m a man of my word and did just that. I purchased the Summer Edition “Juneberry,” because if Dortmund win the title, this is going to be an amazing summer. I would not, however, recommend this flavor of energy drink to anyone, as it tastes like a mixture of pixie sticks and battery acid.

Your Thoughts?

Are we going to bottle it? How badly do you want to see Captain Marco lift the Meisterschale for the first time in his career? Does Donny’s head need re-shaving? Let us know!